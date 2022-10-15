Water protection, land rights and the relationship between the county and city were topics of heated debate at a forum for Albany County Commissioner candidates Thursday night.
The Laramie League of Women Voters coordinated the forum with the Albany County Public Library. There are four candidates running for two open seats on the board of commissioners. They are:
- Pete Gosar, Democrat
- Klaus Halbsgut, Democrat
- Terri Jones, Republican
- Heber Richardson, Republican
Aquifer protections
The commissioners were split on where the line should be between protecting water sources and respecting the private property rights of landowners.
Halbsgut and Gosar said people who own land on the Casper Aquifer should be involved in protecting that water source.
“Property rights are not absolute, and I’m a big supporter of property rights,” Halbsgut said. “But you don’t have the right to put a development on your piece of property that’s going to endanger the health of the community.”
He added that the county needs to better enforce development codes and conduct well testing.
Jones said it’s in the best interest of property owners near the aquifer to avoid polluting their drinking water.
“We have not had any contaminated wells,” Jones said. “They’re trying to take away people’s capital and say you can’t live in a nice house outside of town.”
Richardson said new development over the aquifer is not polluting it and that its fragility has been overstated.
Multiple studies have shown that some local wells contain nitrate levels above 10 mg/L, likely from septic systems, according to a presentation from Stantec, the firm working with local governments to create an aquifer protection plan. Nitrate levels above 10 mg/L can cause health issues such as birth defects, thyroid disease and cancer.
The issue is not widespread and is concentrated outside of Laramie in the East Grand subdivision area, city natural resources administrator Darren Parkin told the Boomerang last month.
Halbsgut and Gosar stated they don’t want to cause problems for property owners on the aquifer, but want to offer them resources to help upgrade their septic systems to avoid further pollution.
There is money set aside from American Rescue Plan Act money to aid homeowners on the aquifer in updating their systems, Gosar said.
“You run the risk of doing something by not doing anything at all,” he said. “We do know there are wells that are above the safe drinking water standard.”
In a broader conversation about property ownership, Richardson said the process for development is too bureaucratic and that the county should stick to existing laws and regulations.
“Property rights are inherent to landowners, and the regulations are a contract that limit the extent that a government can act,” Richardson said.
Jones agreed, noting that the county needs to do a better job of adhering to these rules.
City-county relationship
Halbsgut and Gosar said they were happy with the county’s improved relationship with the city of Laramie and would like to build upon it. Richardson and Jones said the city was the culprit in past negative relationships between the two entities.
“For someone to say it’s the commissioners that don’t do the job, they’re dead wrong,” Jones said.
While previously on the board of commissioners, Jones tried to coordinate monthly breakfasts between the city and county governments but did not receive engagement from the city, she said.
Gosar said it wasn’t hard to collaborate with the city and share resources such as the Albany County Detention Center and EMS services. Halbsgut added that it was important to work with the city to provide the best services to residents of the county.
“The city dominates every single relationship that it’s in and it never plays nice in the sandbox,” Richardson said.
Other priorities
Each of the candidates took a moment to bring up other topics that were priorities in their campaigns.
Jones said her top priority is improving roads in the county, including Skyline Drive.
Halbsgut said his top priority is water protection, and that he also wants to diversify the economy and bring in more renewable energy options.
Richardson said making sure the board of commissioners stays in its lane and runs the county “tightly” when it comes to business and finance is important to him.
Gosar said mental health, housing and collaboration were among his top priorities.