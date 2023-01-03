Green-River-water-pump

A pump pulls water from the Green River at a Sweetwater County-managed recreation area on Sept. 27, 2022.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

The Upper Colorado River Commission plans to revive a program that pays irrigators and other valid rights holders to voluntarily leave water in streams that feed the beleaguered Colorado River.

The System Conservation Pilot Program is one strategy among a handful that Upper Colorado River Basin states—Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico—have offered to help satisfy their role in meeting a challenge by federal officials to conserve 2 million to 4 million acre-feet of water system-wide in 2023.

