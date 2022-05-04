Rawlins residents are under water restrictions as the city continues to mitigate impacts from a catastrophic failure of its water system in March and ongoing drought conditions throughout the region.
The restrictions went into effect last week, the city announced, adding the same collective effort residents made when the system failed needs to continue.
“Without pulling together to conserve water, our community will likely drain our tanks, experience boil-water advisories and potentially lose fire protection,” according to a city statement announcing the restrictions.
Rawlins gets about 1.5 million gallons of water a day into its treatment plant and residents “consistently use 1 million gallons per day for household use,” the city reports.
That replenishment rate is half of what it was last year at this time, and summer use usually increases to between 3 million and 6 million gallons a day because of outdoor watering.
“This obvious shortfall in water supply needs to be taken seriously to have water available to our community,” according to the city’s statement. “If our community waters the same amount as last year during restrictions, we estimate that our water tanks would be completely empty by mid-June.”
Officially, Rawlins has reached a Level D water emergency, which allows officials to implement more substantial restrictions. For now, those include:
• Residences and businesses may only water one day a week before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Even-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and odd-numbered Mondays. When you do water, the city urges no more than 60 minutes of watering for each zone of turf on the designated day. The city will continue to monitor the situation for excessive water use.
• Trees, bushes, gardens, etc. may be watered as needed using a manually operated hose with an automatic shut-off valve before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
• Do not allow water to run onto or pool in gutters, streets and sidewalks.
• Vehicles may be washed only using a manually operated hose with an automatic shut-off valve. Only wash when absolutely necessary and use the minimum amount of water possible.
• Washing parking lots, sidewalks or driveways with water is prohibited except for construction, safety and health reasons.
• Any water that can be conserved will make difference. Even the simple things, such as turning off water while brushing teeth and fixing dripping faucets, will make a difference when done by the whole community.
Those who choose to ignore or skirt the water restrictions can be ticketed and fined $250-$750 each instance. At least one warning will be issued per residence before leveling fines, and water use and consumption will be closely monitored.
The restrictions also carry over to public places like parks.
“Typically, our Parks Division begins irrigation in late April. However, public safety is our city’s first priority,” the statement says.
“We recognize the importance of water for public safety and that will be the main consideration this summer,” said Parks Superintendent Tyrell Perry.
The Parks Division has postponed all irrigation of turf and will meet regularly with the Water Division about what can and cannot be done to maintain public spaces, Perry said.
“Our parks, green spaces and sports fields will likely be brown and dry this year,” the statement says. “We understand that the restricted watering will likely be seriously detrimental to the long-term health of our parks.”