From left, Amy Reyes, Wyoming Department of Education early learning specialist; Jan Lawrence, WDE TANF Preschools of Albany County; Blaire Funke, age 3; Jessica Sims, age 4, and Tia Bowen, Basic Beginnings preschool coordinator; are shown front of a Get Wild Wyoming sign on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Basic Beginnings South.
Jessica Sims, left, and Remi Rasmussen, both age 4, wear their new glasses on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, on the playground during a Get Wild Wyoming initiative at Basic Beginnings South.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
Young students from each of the classrooms crowded into the playground area to get moving Thursday morning at Basic Beginnings South.
The facility, as well as its sister location in Laramie, were challenged by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) to participate in the Get Wild Wyoming initiative.
“I started the Get Wild Wyoming as an initiative to get children out of their chairs and combat negative behaviors in the classroom,” said Amy Reyes, WDE early learning specialist. “Screen time is out of control for all ages. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends that preschoolers specifically are not on electronics more than 1 hour a day, and it is to be assumed that they're on electronics more than 6 hours a day. So I created this initiative to just get them out of their chairs and up and moving more during the day than what they are right now.”
The program’s overall motto is: "Nature can nurture us."
According to the WDE website for the initiative, “research shows that there are many benefits for children who spend time outside. Nature-based education can increase prosocial development, physical activity, and language development in addition to increasing a child’s connection to and respect for nature.
“… The Get Wild Wyoming initiative is a partnership between WDE, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Game and Fish, and the Wyoming Department of Health. It focuses on supporting the overall mental and physical wellness of a child through nature-based education.”
Each of the of the Department of Education’s preschool classrooms has committed to spending an additional 8 hours each week of education time outside. Teachers at Basic Beginnings have adopted projects to better fit outside time for young children including: shadow drawing, bug exploration, and mud and water play.
“We have already seen such a big change in our kids' behavior in the classroom,” Basic Beginnings Preschool Coordinator Tia Bowen said. “They are spending more time outside, getting home and sleeping better and coming back to start it all over again.”
Reyes arrived in Laramie from Cheyenne bringing with her gifts for the location including outdoor supplies and educational activities. She brought sunglasses, water bottles and backpacks for each of the children to get into the spirit.
The kids crowded around the wagon, picking out the color of water bottle and glasses they wanted in between slide turns and tag games.
“Basic Beginnings has really embraced exactly what the Get Wild Wyoming initiative was originally created for,” Reyes said. “They really have embraced getting out of that traditional classroom more embracing that outdoor time, that natural learning environment and just getting kids in touch with nature and letting those natural habitats.”
The change has not only helped the kids but also the teachers. They are getting out more often and having one-on-one time with each of the students.
“Exploring those educational pieces in deeper meaning,” Bowen said. “And also have those hands-on experiences as well — I think it's been great.”
