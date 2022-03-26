After two years of hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Laramie business community finally found themselves together in one room again.
They gathered for the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance annual awards banquet in the UW Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn. The member-nominated and elected honors highlight businesses and people that have a positive impact on the Laramie community, whether through donations and volunteer initiatives or making positive impacts on the local economy.
Guests were happy to reconnect after a long separation. The Business Alliance announced awards for the past two years, as last year’s banquet was canceled.
“We endured a lot during (the pandemic),” said Brad Enzi, president of the organization. “We wanted to be the first to get everyone back in a room and celebrate our community.”
Laramie Connections won the award for Nonprofit of the Year. Spokesperson Tim Snowbarger said that recognition for any one of the nominated nonprofits would be a victory for all of them.
Since the start of the pandemic, Laramie Soup Kitchen has had an increased demand for meals. Laramie Connections stepped in to help with the delivery process. This is one of many examples of the ways the organizations work together with an underlying mission of benefiting the community.
“We’re sitting here with three other agencies. To be recognized with them is an honor,” said Josh Watanabe, executive director of Laramie Interfaith.
Nearly every business owner awarded during the banquet told stories of the hardship they faced during the pandemic and the impact that collaboration with the community had on helping them survive it.
“If any of us would have known the challenges we would have faced, we would have said ‘no thank you,’” Enzi said of the challenge.
Coming up on their first anniversary, The Human Bean was honored as Large Business of the Year.
“The pandemic pretty much proved that in bad times people still love their caffeine,” said owner Matt Lockhart said through tears, thanking the audience for its support.
Bond’s Brewing won the Community Engagement Award for its efforts raising money and resources for Albany County Search and Rescue, a suicide prevention 5K and Taste of Laramie.
The last award of the night went to Jim Mathis as Businessperson of the Year for his work as president of WyoTech. Mathis noted that the school has had large points of growth since he took over, and mentioned that it was one of the few post-secondary institutions to remain open for in-person learning during the pandemic.
LCBA works with community partners to help local businesses succeed in their endeavors. Enzi highlighted Laramie Community College, University of Wyoming, Laramie Main Street Alliance and the Albany County Tourism Board as groups that helped make the work possible.
He expressed pride in the business people for facing the pandemic head on and continuing to work through it. When there’s a challenge, “We sit down and we figure it out,” Enzi said.