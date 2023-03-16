Winter weather-wildlife

Pronghorn carcasses discovered near Pinedale, where an outbreak of pneumonia is killing hundreds of antelope, are shown. What role the harsh winter weather has played in the outbreak is hard to say, wildlife officials said. But they’re certain the weather is killing fawns in one of Wyoming’s largest mule deer herds.

 Wyoming Game and Fish Department/Courtesy

Jackson Hole Daily

JACKSON — This winter is killing mule deer fawns in Wyoming’s largest herd, and may be exacerbating a pneumonia outbreak in pronghorn near Pinedale.

