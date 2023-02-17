Wyoming Highway Patrol logo

CASPER — More people are dying on Wyoming’s roadways so far this year compared to the last four, which is likely the result of extreme weather and bad driving habits, officials said.

As of Wednesday, there have been 20 deaths on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023. In comparison, there were six in 2022, 14 in 2021, 6 in 2020 and 17 in 2019.

