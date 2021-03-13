It is nippy, just 25 degrees, but I am comfortable on my bicycle, thanks to suitable clothing. I won’t be stricken with heat stroke, but I break a sweat and am just tickled to be untethered from a stationary bike in my basement. It feels great to be out on the open road again.
I could wait an hour or two for temperatures to rise, with the high of the day expected to be a balmy 50 degrees or more, but I prefer getting on my bike to start the day. I often beat the wind, plus I get my workout completed before I have a chance to talk myself out of it.
Also, I have another outdoor “chore” after I bike. I take my young Australian shepherd, Dobby, out on the prairie for a long walk.
It’s on the walk where I note I am far from alone in getting outside on this fine early March Saturday. It seems half of Laramie, my fellow Laramigos, are doing the same thing. Everyone I pass waves, nods and smiles.
What’s not to like on a day like this? I chat with one couple about dogs as Dobby sits almost patiently at my side. There is nothing like a lovely day to help us all forget our pandemic woes and just enjoy Mother Nature’s blessings.
Of course, it’s just for a few days. We Laramigos know the warm spell is just a teaser. We also know not to let such wonderful weather go to waste, since we don’t know when it might return.
As I write this, the warm respite is already a fading memory. Clouds arrived, breezes picked up, and there’s a light dusting of snow on the ground. The mid-week storm is just the opening act to the one arriving by the weekend — when this piece gets printed.
That means more pedaling to nowhere in the basement. I’ll still spend an hour on the prairie with Dobby each day since he is immune to bad weather. He delights in the snow, doing his best otter impression when he wriggles on his back in every snowbank along our route. His antics crack me up and give me cause to smile every day.
For those new to the area, this is classic March in Wyoming. It is also classic April, May and sometimes even early June. Of the four seasons, spring in Wyoming is the most annoying. It toys with us, offering hints of spring and then, like Lucy with Charlie Brown as he attempts to punt the football, it gets pulled away and winter returns.
On the plus side, my skis are still ready and waiting. It has been the most pathetic snow season on the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area in recent memory — and even long memory. Maybe we’ll finally get that “big dump” that has eluded those trails all winter.
No doubt as you read this, the answer has arrived. According to Don Day, Jr’s “DayWeather Podcast” the weekend storm is a certainty. As of mid-week, though, the amount of snow to fall was still in question.
I recall past mid-March storms accompanying the annual exodus of Spring Break. If travelers got out of town in time, there was always the chance a storm would blow in and make their return uncertain or treacherous. Spring Break accompanied by a big dump of snow was always normal, and even expected.
With the switch to Daylight Savings Time this Sunday, early mornings return to darkness, while early evenings get a sudden infusion of daylight. Spring is upon us, making its official arrival on March 20 with the Spring Equinox. Slowly the morning light will return before we know it.
As spring arrives, there is really only one certainty: there will be periods for both skiing and outdoor biking in the next two months. Keep the long johns handy, but dig out the baseball caps and light jackets. Spring has sprung in true Wyoming style. I even spotted horned larks flitting about on the prairie, and a couple of robins hopped around in my front yard this week. Our typical stutter-start to spring has arrived.