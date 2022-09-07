In its 100-year history, the Wesley Foundation Campus Ministry has offered University of Wyoming students free lunches, religious retreats and even instruction on Christian clowning.
Today, both the outgoing and new director of the Methodist Church’s outreach program agree that at its core, the foundation provides something students say they need: A safe place to talk about faith — or anything else, for that matter.
In recent years, one of the most popular venues for that talk has been a weekly free lunch at the UW Student Union.
That history will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday at First United Methodist church, 1215 Gibbon St., Laramie.
“Thursday lunches were one of my favorite things that we did,” said Debra Juarez, a Methodist deacon who ended her tenure as director Aug. 31. “I think they held them for 15-18 years. We’d buy lunch for students. It went from one to 15 students to 60 students, which was unmanageable.”
Juarez said she initially tried, unsuccessfully, to include devotions with the lunches. When that didn’t work, she began putting interesting quotations on the tables. That got the conversations flowing.
“We would get off of religious topics anyway,” she said, with the discussions trending toward, “What do you think about this issue?”
“It was a community-builder rather than a religious thing,” she said.
Juarez said the lunches, as well as book clubs and Bible studies, were a way to “help introduce people to faith and think about God and life with God, talking about God in whatever way they are comfortable; a safe place to talk about your questions.”
“If you were raised in the Methodist Church or any church, it helped you grow into a faith that would fit you as you grew up,” she said. “Even if you never came to church and were on the periphery, you were part of something attached to a church and might not think that church is useless.”
Jason Harshberger, a pastor who took over the director’s position Friday, said he also sees communication as a big part of his role.
Faith-based support
A 2021 report by the Springtide Research Institute, a nonprofit groups that studies religious, social and cultural impacts on young people, shows that more than half of people ages 13-25 never attend church or attend once a year or less.
In that age group, only 16% said that they have turned to someone in a religious community in a time of crisis.
Harshberger said he sees the role of the campus ministry as not bringing students in, but in reaching out to them.
“This not getting them to come to what has been, but to find what excites them right now, see what does work for them instead of getting them here and hoping they will find us,” Harshberger said. “I want to walk with them.”
A decade of experience in campus ministry has shown him how important it is to reach out to students, he said.
“They are open and even longing for connections — people of faith, people of different ages, backgrounds, people different from them,” he said. “College students want to be invited into people’s homes and talk about their stories, build relationships.”
Not a lost cause
He also would like to see the Wesley Foundation encourage more intergenerational experiences, like football games or service projects in a local soup kitchen.
“Many believe this is a lost cause,” he said. “For me, we just need to look at it in a different way. We can help make life-changing relationships that impact our faith and help grow our faith. I’m an optimist.”
The chance to meet with students from other disciplines was something that Jacquie Holt, a 2022 UW graduate, said she found valuable. Holt was an intern at the foundation and participated in its events through all her years at UW.
“I made a lot of friends over a lot of different colleges. You would meet people across majors, across cultures,” she said.
She said the “laid-back” attitude within the foundation is something that makes students comfortable.
“A lot of my friends don’t like going to church. The older generation, they’re more strict for the rules and my friends don’t feel comfortable there,” Holt said. “Wesley was friendly, open, more comfortable than just coming to church,” Holt said.
Responding to the trend away from church is something organization’s board of directors plans to address in the coming years, said LeeAnn Gray, a foundation board member.
Gray participated in foundation activities as a UW student in the early 1980s.
“There’s been a lot of changes since I was in; not as much participation,” she said. “The times have changed and church is not as much of a factor any more.
“When I was in it, we probably had 20-30 people in our group, and now if seems like a dozen if we are lucky.”
Gray said she was drawn to the organization for the social connections, but she also values a religious focus.
“It was more the fellowship, being around other people, that was the big thing. When they have the same beliefs, they all kind of click,” she said. “The history is important. Being there that long shows that it is a good organization, when you can survive all the ups and downs over the years, a hundred of them. We are still there to help support the kids.”
The Wesley Foundation’s history has been captured in two publications, one celebrating the first 70 years, another ending with the 100th anniversary.
“Wesley is unique in many ways. Royalties from an oil well left to the Wesley Foundation in the will of a benefactor and a gas station lease in Laramie provide income and take fundraising pressure off the students and the Wesley Foundation Board,” Todd Adams wrote in “A History of the Wesley Foundation at the First United Methodist Church Laramie Wyoming, The first 70 Years: 1922-1992.”
Adams continues:
“At one time, Wesley met in one of the original buildings of old Fort Sanders, built in 1866, making it the oldest student center in the nation.
“The Wesley Foundation’s history is as colorful as its students and its leaders who have participated in a wide, sometimes bewildering, range of activities from traditional Bible study, basketball, volleyball, pingpong, skating, skiing, religious retreats, spring break work trips, community service projects, The Wesley Players, the Wes-Co-Weds, a Christian Clown workshop, the ‘Kiss a Frog’ retreat, The Skeptics Breakfast Hour, a Biafran rice and tea dinner, Faculty Fireside Chats, noncredit courses in the School of Religion, registering black voters in Mississippi, First Person Coffeehouse, The Gathering Place, weekend ‘Close Encounters of the Faculty Kind’ at Buckhorn Camp (not the Buckhorn Bar), ‘Free University’ courses, the Canterbury House (for interacting with international students), picnics, hikes, backpacking trips, South American work camps ... the list goes on.
“They have studied and discussed a wide range of issues and topics, from Christian theology, the life and teachings of Jesus, AIDS, the homeless, homosexuality, abortion, the environment,? and images of God,? to debating the existence of UFOs. Some of the activities, topics and titles are a mirror of what society was going through at the time, other are timeless.”
The clown college has vanished, but the diverse nature of activities and inquiries remains, said Juarez.
“Over 100 years, we’ve tried to do a lot of service projects, tried to do a mix of different opportunities, laser tag — this was the most fun event — but we also did help with the food bank. A lot of the students would help with the service projects,” she said.
“Another change since the foundation’s inception is the diversity in the group,” Juarez said. “While UW included women among its students and faculty since it opened, women were not well represented in the classes, and the foundation offered a program supporting the wives of UW students.
Today, Juarez said, the foundation mirrors the more diverse student population.
Bishop Karen Oliveto of the Mountain/Sky Conference of the Methodist Church, who will preach Sunday as part of the 100-year celebration, identifies as a lesbian and is married. She is the first openly lesbian bishop to be elected bishop.