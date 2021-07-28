West Nile virus has been documented in a mosquito sample collected last week on the western edge of city limits, according to a press release Monday from the city of Laramie.
The positive sample was isolated in mosquitos collected from surveillance traps monitored by Laramie Mosquito Control. The samples were determined to be positive for WNV via Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing Monday at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory.
The rating of the risk of West Nile virus infection continues to be rated at Level 1 (low risk), based on the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for a phased response to WNV surveillance data.
Virus activity is currently categorized as “limited to sporadic activity in local mosquitoes and birds.” City of Laramie mosquito technicians and the state vet lab tested 34 samples of Culex tarsalis mosquitoes so far during this year’s mosquito season. Culex tarsalis is the known vector of WNV in the region. No avian, equine, or human cases have been reported at this time in Albany County.
Wyoming Department of Health is reporting one positive mosquito pool (Albany County) and no other positive human or animal cases in Wyoming at this time.
Current local surveillance shows moderate numbers of vector mosquitoes collected at trap locations adjacent to the Big Laramie River, agricultural areas on the west side of town and in some rural locations. Residential surveillance sites within the city limits report low vector numbers. Mosquito control will continue to fog residential neighborhoods, where both vector and nuisance mosquitos are being found in adult mosquito surveillance traps.
Mosquito control is also currently performing targeted larval control and adult fogging operations to control vector mosquitoes in areas of higher vector densities and areas where citizens often recreate in the evening hours and in areas on the western edge of town where vector numbers are higher. Targeted areas include: parks and recreation areas, golf courses, the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail and agricultural areas adjacent to city limits.
All “no spray” zones will continue to be adhered to at this time. Citizens are reminded that WNV can infect people of all ages, but the elderly may be at the greatest risk for a serious infection.
Locally, the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active after dusk, and people should limit activities in areas with high mosquito populations during this time. Repairing screens, especially in sleeping rooms, and using personal protection such as proper clothing and insect repellent containing DEET can also reduce the risk.
For more information
Further Wyoming WNV information can be found at the website www.badskeeter.org or the CDC website: http://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html. Hotline information regarding chemical applications on city-owned properties will be updated daily at 4 p.m. Call 307-721-5056 or click on the Mosquito and Chemical Application hotline tab on the city of Laramie home page (https://www.cityoflaramie.org/485/Mosquito-Chemical-Application-Hotline). For further information, contact Tyler Shevling, mosquito control crew supervisor at 307- 721-5258; tshevling@cityoflaramie.org or Scott Hunter, parks manager at 307-721-5257; SHunter@cityoflaramie.org.