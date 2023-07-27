Laramie-mosquito-West Nile virus
West Nile virus has been documented in eight mosquito samples collected during the past two weeks just outside the Laramie city limits.

The positive samples were isolated in mosquitoes collected from surveillance traps monitored by city of Laramie Mosquito Control Division. The samples were determined to be positive for West Nile virus (WNV) via rapid analyte measurement platform (RAMP) testing performed by the city’s technicians this week, according to a news release.

