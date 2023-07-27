...Strong outflow wind gusts will impact portions of western Scotts
Bluff, east central Albany, southern Goshen, northern Laramie and
southern Platte Counties through 515 PM MDT...
At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow wind gusts
along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Lingle to 7 miles
east of Chugwater to 16 miles south of Slater to 17 miles north of
Whitaker to near Iron Mountain to near Baldy Peak. Movement was
southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Chugwater, Yoder, Federal, Hawk Springs, North Crow Campground, Iron
Mountain, Baldy Peak, Hawk Springs Campground, Whitaker, Hawk Springs
Recreation Area, Horse Creek, Meriden Rest Area, Veteran, Huntley and
Slater.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 19 and
59.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These outflow winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local
radio stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
West Nile virus has been documented in eight mosquito samples collected during the past two weeks just outside the Laramie city limits.
The positive samples were isolated in mosquitoes collected from surveillance traps monitored by city of Laramie Mosquito Control Division. The samples were determined to be positive for West Nile virus (WNV) via rapid analyte measurement platform (RAMP) testing performed by the city’s technicians this week, according to a news release.
The rating of the risk of West Nile virus infection continues to be rated at Level 1 (low risk) based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for a phased response to WNV surveillance data. Current virus activity is categorized as “limited to sporadic activity in local mosquitoes and birds.”
Laramie mosquito technicians have tested a total of 163 pooled samples of Culex tarsalis mosquitoes so far in the 2023 mosquito season. Culex tarsalis is the known vector of WNV in the region. No avian, equine, or human cases have been reported at this time in Albany County.
The Wyoming Department of Health has been notified of these positive mosquito pools in Albany County. Currently, the department is reporting one positive human case in Goshen County and no animal cases in Wyoming.
Current local surveillance shows high numbers of vector mosquitoes being collected at trap locations adjacent to the Big Laramie River and agricultural areas on the west side of town just outside of city limits. Residential surveillance sites within city limits report low vector numbers.
The city’s Mosquito Control Division will continue to fog residential neighborhoods where both vector and nuisance mosquitoes are being found in adult mosquito surveillance traps. It also continues to perform targeted larval control and adult fogging operations to control vector mosquitoes in areas of higher vector densities, areas where citizens often recreate in the evening hours and in areas on the western edge of town where vector numbers are higher.
Targeted areas include parks and recreation areas, golf courses, the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail and agricultural areas adjacent to city limits. All “No Spray” zones will continue to be honored at this time.
The public is reminded that WNV can infect people of all ages, but the elderly may be at the greatest risk for a serious infection. Locally, the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active after dusk and citizens should limit activities in areas with high mosquito populations during this time.
Repairing screens, especially in sleeping rooms, and using personal protection such as proper clothing and insect repellent containing DEET, Picardan, or Lemon Eucalyptus oil can also reduce the risk.
Hotline information regarding chemical applications on city-owned properties will be updated at 4 p.m. daily. Call 307-721-5056 or click on the Mosquito and Chemical Application hotline tab on the city of Laramie home page https://tinyurl.com/394k4tzc.