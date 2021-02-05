As of 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Pete Gosar was in the lead to get a pie in the face. But not far behind was Peggy Trent. In close pursuit, nipping at the heels, were Jessica Stalder and Janine Jordan. It's all in good fun for the 50th anniversary celebration fundraiser for Laramie Reproductive Health. The event begins online at 4 p.m., and lasts until 4 p.m., Saturday; after which, the contestant who has gained the most amount of pledges will have his or her face hit with a pie (by a family member or friend, of course!), which will be seen live.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.