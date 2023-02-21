Wyoming winter-pronghorn

A young buck pronghorn parallels a barbed-wire fence during the depths of a severe winter in February 2023 in the lower Green River Basin. This image was taken just south of the Wyoming state line in Moffat County, Colorado.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Forced downhill by deep snow, hordes of elk, deer and antelope trying to survive the winter are congregating in highway corridors in southern and western Wyoming.

