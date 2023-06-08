The two wild horses stare at me as I sit in my truck. They appear curious and haltingly come closer. Then, playing coy, they turn away, their manes blowing in the wind. They’re gorgeous. They pause again and look my way. As I aim my camera, a pronghorn dashes behind the two horses, creating the perfect photo bomb.

Dobby, my Australian shepherd, is alert in the seat next to me. He’s ready to play — or maybe give chase; I’m not sure which, and I don’t plan to give him a chance to decide.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus