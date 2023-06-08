The two wild horses stare at me as I sit in my truck. They appear curious and haltingly come closer. Then, playing coy, they turn away, their manes blowing in the wind. They’re gorgeous. They pause again and look my way. As I aim my camera, a pronghorn dashes behind the two horses, creating the perfect photo bomb.
Dobby, my Australian shepherd, is alert in the seat next to me. He’s ready to play — or maybe give chase; I’m not sure which, and I don’t plan to give him a chance to decide.
I continue on to my project site, bumping down the rough two-track road. For anyone relishing open space, this is the place to go. The Rattlesnake Hills rise to the east, Green Mountain to the south, and the Wind River Range to the west. Beaver Creek Rim is a few miles to the north, giving way to even more open prairie rolling off into the distance.
In other words, I’m in the middle of nowhere. There’s no cell phone coverage, and in the past two days I saw the dust of one vehicle.
As I come to a slight rise, the green sagebrush prairie spreads out below; I can see forever. A few hundred yards away a herd of about 15 wild horses look my way. Two other herds are nearby for a total of 50 horses. In the distance I spot even more; they stand out in the sea of green. There are about 200 total.
These herds of horses present such a conundrum. Just the name “wild horse” is incorrect. They are feral, meaning they were once domestic animals that escaped. Watching them trot across the prairie, manes flying, they are truly magnificent. If they were ugly, maybe there wouldn’t be such a conundrum. Ugly critters generate much less emotion when control measures are considered.
This region of Wyoming experienced an especially harsh winter. Snow drifts still linger in protected and incised drainage bottoms. There are reports of pronghorn die-offs due to the tough winter. With the fawning season starting now, I wonder how many fawns we’ll see in the next couple weeks.
In spite of a hard winter, in the herd of 15 horses there are two adorable foals. The spry youngsters offer evidence the horses endured the hard winter unscathed.
The prairie ecosystem is like a jigsaw puzzle. The flora and fauna fit together, creating the big picture. Horses are not in the picture; they are not a piece of the puzzle.
These voracious animals eat pretty much anything and everything. They are prairie vacuum cleaners. They lack any natural predators aside from the occasional mountain lion, so there is little to keep their numbers in check.
In late summer as conditions turn dry and dusty, water holes become prime real estate. I’ve watched these water holes. Distinct bands of horses come and go. In between, if pronghorn or mule deer arrive, they stay only until another band of horses arrives. The horses are bullies. They’re big, strong, and outnumber the native animals at the water hole. When they come for a drink, the wildlife leave, often at a run.
In my work as a wildlife biologist, I’ve watched horse roundups where helicopters are used to haze the horses into corrals. Some of the horses go to special ranches to get trained for eventual adoption. Another means to reduce herd sizes is darting females with a birth control vaccine. That measure is, I believe, in experimental stages, but offers promising results.
I fear such efforts are a drop in the bucket in addressing the problem. Horses, lacking any means for natural population limitations, can cause genuine harm to the ecosystem. There is theoretically a point where the horses no longer increase in numbers due to lack of sufficient food, but to get to that point could prove quite harmful to range conditions for all the other native species and for the vegetation as well. The pronghorn would be affected well before such equilibrium is reached by the horses.
As a wildlife biologist, I realize the harm the horses do to the environment. However, I also acknowledge the animals are gorgeous. Those who love the wild horses should also recognize the harm they do to the prairie ecosystem.
Therein is the conundrum. I don’t know the answer; I love watching the horses and I truly value the pronghorn and prairie ecosystem. I wish I knew the solution.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.