Wyoming Game and Fish personnel and a Laramie Police Department officer prepare a moose for transport after tranquilizing him near Slade Elementary School. The moose was successfully relocated in the Snowy Range.
Wyoming Game and Fish/courtesy
A young bull moose wanders the streets of Laramie in the early morning hours, making his way to Slade Elementary School. That was where he was darted and safely transported to the Snowy Range.
Amber Travsky/courtesy
A skunk tries finds a possible home under a house.
Dobby, my Australian shepherd, nudges me lightly on my arm. He stirs me from sleep, letting me know something is up. I realize right away the likely issue because Dobby smells.
It is past midnight, so I grab a flashlight to check out the backyard. Dobby is excited and on high alert. As I head through the garage and toward the backyard I hear the intruder scurry. It is in the cubbyhole that is an open pet door from the garage to the backyard. Dobby rushes past me, into the yard, and around to the cubbyhole in a flash. He is in a frenzy.
The skunk is in full defensive mode: tail held high.
“Inside,” I tell Dobby and point to the backdoor. To my relief, he responds immediately, and then pauses, watching from the top landing.
I sidle slowly to peer into the opening. By now the skunk is turned around and facing me. That’s the good news. At least her highly-effective defensive measures are no longer aimed my way. The bad news is that I can’t coax her out of the cubbyhole.
I grab a trash can and scoot it in front of the opening, hopefully preventing the skunk from entering the garage any farther. Then I leave, hoping it will go back outside when I’m not longer a threat.
Back in the house, Dobby is worked up. He frantically rubs his nose and face on the furniture, likely trying to rub the stink off. He didn’t get hit too bad, but bad enough to quickly stink up the entire living room.
I rush him to the basement bathroom and give him a quick rinse. I use puppy shampoo, since it is all I have at 1:30 in the morning. To my relief, it helps a lot. But, due to now being wet, Dobby goes around the basement and wriggles on the floor to dry off. Now I have skunk smell in the basement as well as the upstairs and the garage.
Next I check in the garage and, to my dismay, the skunk stares back at me from the cubbyhole.
This story has a few more chapters, but suffice it to say, the skunk finally left, Dobby settled down, and the next day I managed to get most of the smell out of the house. I enjoy watching and seeing skunks, and find them interesting — just not in my garage.
One week earlier I had another unusual wildlife encounter. I ride my bicycle early in the morning, typically leaving my house around 5:30 a.m. On this Monday morning, I hop on my bike, pedal the half block to the corner and turn to head toward Roger Canyon.
I brake to a sudden stop and blink twice, not believing what I am seeing. Standing about 50-feet away is a bull moose. He is a young guy with antlers looking more like cauliflowers than paddles. Regardless, he is huge and magnificent. Due to fumbling my cell phone, which I don’t know how to operate that well anyway, I couldn’t get the camera to work, so I have no good moose photos. The great shot I missed was when the moose paused on the corner of 9th and Beaufort streets. He looked around, as if checking for traffic before crossing the street. He was truly awesome.
I followed the moose a little longer, but didn’t want to stress him more, so I left and continued on my bike ride.
In hindsight, I should have called 911 so he could get captured and taken out of town before there was much activity. I didn’t due to the early hour and not wanting to have all the Game and Fish Department folk have to get up so early. I also hoped the moose would wander back out of town.
I found out later the moose made his way to Slade Elementary School where he was darted and removed. He is now living the good life in the Snowy Range.
The moose incident is just a few weeks after a mountain lion was discovered in my neighbor’s backyard down the street. The cougar was eventually darted and, as I found out later, happened to fall sleep in the yard next door to my house.
Two weeks ago a doe deer browsed the shrubs in our front yard. That’s not so unusual, but it was the middle of the afternoon and the deer just continued to saunter down the street, feeding on shrubbery along the way.
We have a red fox den with at least two youngsters a block from the end of our street as it opens to the prairie. Pronghorn regularly wander into our edge of town as well.
Skunks, moose, mountain lion, deer, pronghorn and foxes — our part of Laramie has turned into a little Wild Kingdom episode.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.