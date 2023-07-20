Dobby, my Australian shepherd, nudges me lightly on my arm. He stirs me from sleep, letting me know something is up. I realize right away the likely issue because Dobby smells.

It is past midnight, so I grab a flashlight to check out the backyard. Dobby is excited and on high alert. As I head through the garage and toward the backyard I hear the intruder scurry. It is in the cubbyhole that is an open pet door from the garage to the backyard. Dobby rushes past me, into the yard, and around to the cubbyhole in a flash. He is in a frenzy.

