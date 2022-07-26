A wildfire sparked in northern Albany County last week has forced a widespread wildfire response and prompted evacuations of the area.
Known as the Sugarloaf Fire, the blaze was reported Friday afternoon near Laramie Peak and encompasses roughly 500 acres as of Tuesday, according to Inciweb. Its location is about 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground.
While the region consists mostly of rough forested and rocky terrain, there are some cabins and ranches along roads in the area that could be threatened, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos.
Albany County issued an evacuation order for the area Monday night.
People in the area of Bear Creek Road between the Garrett intersection and Friend Park were ordered to evacuate immediately, according to the Albany County Emergency Management Facebook page.
“Gather your important belongings, family members and pets and leave the area immediately!!” the post reads.
There is a pre-evacuation notice in place for the area of Fetterman Park and Fetterman to Garrett Ranch. People in these areas should gather their belongings, families and pets and be prepared to evacuate if necessary, the post says.
Red Cross of Wyoming opened an overnight shelter in Rock River on Monday to assist those impacted by the fire, according to a press release. The shelter has since been closed, but volunteers are standing by to offer assistance if necessary.
The fire started near Forest Road 637 and the Cow Creek Trailhead, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service. Initial investigations show the wildfire is likely human-caused.
Local fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service and regional groups are working to combat the blaze, which is difficult because of the the terrain, Voos said. Firefighters are using aerial resources to fight the fire, including heavy air tankers from Colorado which are reloading in Casper.
An incident management team from the Rocky Mountain region will take control of firefighting operations Wednesday morning, Voos said. The current estimates for the size of the fire are very rough, but authorities plan to update the information as soon as possible.