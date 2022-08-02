A wildfire in northern Albany County that has prompted evacuations has grown in size in recent days.

Meanwhile in Cheyenne, smoke-like conditions were reported by the National Weather Service. This smoke and haze, which could be observed just by going outdoors, is related to a separate fire in Nebraska, an NWS official said. Smoke from the Sugarloaf Fire and Idaho, Oregon and California fires have also caused hazy conditions throughout southern Wyoming, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service.

