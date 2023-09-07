Getting through dense vegetation is just one of the challenges of being a wildlife biologist. At this same location, the mosquitoes were especially vicious, taking a good bit of the fun out of the effort.
Standing water was typical this past wet spring. It made for a mud fest at times for those wildlife biologists working in the field.
Dobby, the author’s Australian shepherd, is a swimming fool, especially when temperatures turn sweltering. Finding pools of water while working in the field offer a welcoming relief.
One perk to working as a wildlife biologist is the opportunity to enjoy many sunrises and sunsets.
I hop out of my truck and sigh. It’s as if a very large blow-dryer is aimed at me. There is a 20 to 30 mph breeze with a temperature of 96 degrees. The only good thing is that I’m not wearing a fur coat. Dobby, my Australian shepherd, isn’t so lucky.
Having lived in Laramie for more than four decades, I don’t do heat well. I am great with higher elevations where the air is thin, but high temperatures make me wilt.
Still, I have work to do. I load extra water in my pack, don a light shirt to ward off sunburn, and tromp up the hillside.
I confess I cut my hike short; it is just too dang hot. I return to the refuge of my truck and its air conditioning.
I continue down the dusty road until my route is blocked by a locked gate. I have written permission to be on the property, so the locked gate is disappointing. It’s too hot to continue on foot, so I head elsewhere instead.
I thoroughly enjoy my work as a wildlife biologist. Getting paid to be outside is hard to beat. That perk’s sparkle sometimes gets a little dim, though.
Earlier in the season I had work along the Little Laramie River. I left Dobby home on that outing since I expected cattle and I just wasn’t quite sure how he’d react to them.
Not bringing him was a good call. The terrain was terribly steep with downed trees I struggled to climb up and over. At times, a machete would have been handy to get through the dense vegetation. I came to a pool of water and, after discovering there was no way around it, I plopped into the slop. The stale muck had a distinct and none-too-pleasant odor. Alas, I got to the other side only to discover the terrain dropped 90 degrees; I could go no farther. I turned around and, once again, slogged through the stinky slime.
Meanwhile, the whole time I had a cloud of mosquitoes buzzing around my head. The mosquitoes were relentless. I became a blood donor that day.
There are negatives to working in the field as much as I do. I’ve sung the Stuck Truck Blues a few times, getting my truck hopelessly mired in mud. I’ve trudged into stiff and biting wind where the fun factor was quite low. Earlier this season when rain was so plentiful, I trudged through slick mud, only to plop onto my keister, turning the outing into a mud wrestling session.
For anyone looking at field biology as a career, they should be aware that it isn’t always fun and games.
On the other hand, the good days outweigh the bad ones 10 times over. I’ve found amazing hidey-holes in Wyoming where I pause, look around in wonder, and just enjoy the moment.
On the recent blow-dryer day, it turned around nicely. By evening the wind died down and it was downright pleasant. Cattle were in the area, so I worked with Dobby on learning to leave the animals alone. He did amazingly well.
Next morning Dobby and I returned to that locked gate. The temperature was in the upper 60s, thanks to the early hour. I always have a mountain bike with me in the field, so I lifted the bike up and over the fence. I continued on via pedal power. Dobby was thrilled, as was I.
The fun factor continued to increase as we came to a very large prairie dog town. The rotund rodents were very excited about our arrival. I scanned the town, looking for burrowing owls and mountain plovers. The prairie dog ecosystem is quite amazing and attracts a host of other critters; they are always interesting places with a lot of activity.
Then I moseyed over to a stock pond. Dobby smelled the water before he saw it. He broke into a run, taking a dive from the bank. He is a pure water hound. If it’s wet, he’s in it.
Sweltering heat, stiff winds, clouds of mosquitoes, and terrain that would make a mountain goat pause: it’s all a part of being a field biologist.
There are also beautiful sunrises and the opportunity to discover interesting flora and fauna; I’m always learning new mysteries of Mother Nature. If nothing else, the work is rarely boring.
