Exchange Bugling Elk-Grand Teton

A bull elk bugles in a field in Grand Teton National Park on Oct. 7, 2020. The Jackson Elk Herd, which state and federal wildlife officials try to maintain at a population of roughly 11,000 animals, is currently about 1,000 animals below that total based on the winter count.

 Kayla Renie/Jackson Hole News & Guide via APe

JACKSON — This fall, wildlife managers are planning to offer 90% fewer tags to hunt elk in Grand Teton National Park.

In 2022, they offered 475 tags. This year, they’re proposing to offer only 40.

