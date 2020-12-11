The COVID-19 vaccine is undergoing the last stages of vetting by the Food and Drug Administration and could be available within days. The FDA is proceeding according to “rigorous, comprehensive and independent reviews” and will soon determine the possible distribution of the vaccine in the coming days. According to the Associated Press, at a meeting held Thursday, the U.S. Government Advisory Panel expects the start of the “biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history” to soon commence.
In order to gauge the community’s general ideas about the vaccine, the Laramie Boomerang conducted an opinion poll consisting of 50 random Laramie residents.. Each resident was asked the same yes/no/maybe question: Do you plan on getting the vaccine once it’s available?
Out of the 50 individuals polled early Thursday morning, nine individuals — the majority of them women — responded with a ‘maybe’ and expressed their concerns about the effects on fertility.
“They don’t know how it affects your fertility,” said one women, who chose to remain anonymous. “I don’t want to be infertile for a vaccination I don’t know the long-term effects of.”
Others who responded maybe were unsure if they needed the vaccine if they already contracted and recovered from the virus.
It is commonly believed the antibodies developed in the weeks after infection provide protection against re-infection; however, sources, particularly the CDC, are hesitant to confirm this and state there just isn’t enough information to say how effective or protected someone may be.
The lack of substantial evidence concerning antibodies and vaccination was the biggest reason many in answered that they wouldn’t get the vaccine.
“I don’t think (the vaccine) had enough time to go through a system to be scientifically vetted very well,” said a manager at the Co-Op who also wished to remain anonymous.
The National Vaccine Information Center stated the first flu vaccination was developed in 1938 and administered to WWII soldiers; this was roughly 20 years after the influenza pandemic.
Similarly the hepatitis B vaccine, first discovered in 1965, didn’t see a sophisticated version of the vaccine until 1981, according to the Hepatitis B Foundation.
Robert Alfonzo, 32, said he absolutely did not plan on getting vaccinated, stating the virus itself is a hoax and the vaccine is a way for big business to make money.
“Ken Standage, 68, who has never had the flu or gotten a flu shot, said he would not get the vaccine. He referred to the ‘law of averages’ and said he’s never had any need for vaccines before.
“Let somebody who really needs it [get it],” he said.
Aaron King, 33, said that he would like to get the vaccine but worries about affordability.
The CDC stated the vaccine doses are purchased by taxpayer dollars and provided to the American people at no cost; however, vaccine providers will charge administrative fees, which may or may not be reimbursed by the patients’ public or private insurance.