Carbon County wind farm

This file photo shows wind farms dotting Carbon County’s landscape. The completion of an environmental assessment for the Two Rivers Wind Energy Project was another step toward bringing more wind turbines to Carbon and Albany counties.

 Rawlins Times/File

CASPER — Private wind farm developers will retain the same right to eminent domain afforded to other energy projects, after Gov. Mark Gordon blocked an attempt by state lawmakers this winter to bring back a wind-specific land use restriction.

Under current state law, companies building energy generation facilities have the right to cite some infrastructure — including power lines used to carry electricity away from wind turbines — on private property, even if landowners say no.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus