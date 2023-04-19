Wind River Job Corps ranger

Devin Crayton, heavy equipment maintenance shop foreman, shows off the equipment used and repaired by students. He helped lead an open house of the Wind River Job Corps’ campus on April 6, 2023, in Riverton.

 Elmquist Squires/Lander Journal

LANDER — Heavy Equipment Maintenance Shop Foreman Devin Crayton and a slew of students were at work removing the hood of a bucket loader, intent on tracing a leak in the fuel line of the giant piece of equipment.

The bucket loader is among the 28 pieces of heavy equipment that students learn to operate in one of the more than 16 career tracks offered, and in Crayton’s shop, they learn how to maintain and repair them all, too.

