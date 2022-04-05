...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected. Winds may locally exceed 90 MPH near the Sierra
Madre Range in the Upper North Platte River Valley.
* WHERE...Lower elevations of Carbon and Albany Counties
including Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, Baggs, Rawlins, Saratoga,
and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for
vehicle blowovers! Winds of this magnitude may also lead to
tree, power line, and property damage. Secure loose items.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Looking east on Interstate 80 at mile marker 280 between Laramie and Rawlins, this screenshot of a Wyoming Department of Transportation webcam shows wet and slick roads at about 8:30 Tuesday morning. The interstate was closed to light, high-profile vehicles between exits 279 and 235 between Laramie and Rawlins because of an extreme blowover risk from high winds. Some sections also report being slick in spots with slush and blowing snow.
High winds, slick pavement and blowing snow have prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins to some vehicles.
As of 8:45 a.m., the interstate was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from exits 279 and 235 because of "extreme blow-over risk," according to the WYDOT online travel information tracker.
Conditions along the stretch of interstate include dangerous winds with some spots reportedly slick with snowfall, slush and blowing snow. The views from WYDOT webcams placed along I-80 show little snowfall, but enough to cause dangerous conditions.
A high wind watch for southern Wyoming remains in effect at least through 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports. As of the time of this report, it was 30 degrees in Laramie with winds blowing steady at 48 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph.
The forecast is for the temperature to come up slightly to about 35 with winds continuing throughout the day, decreasing to about 25-30 mph after midnight with gusts as high as 60 mph. For Wednesday, expect a high near 37 with winds gusting to about 45 mph.