As the combination of the Winter Olympic Games and the Super Bowl bring sports fans across the country close to nirvana, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life for most.
Beyond difficulties caused by cancellations, rescheduling and a seemingly endless string of COVID testing, there is one area being hit by the pandemic that’s close to the heart for many sports fans: food.
Demand for chicken wings, one of the most popular Super Bowl party snacks, skyrocketed at the start of the pandemic when restaurants shifted to prioritize takeout orders. In those first months, grocery store frozen wing sales increased by more than 37%, according to Newsweek.
Between the increased demand and issues with high worker infection rates in processing plants, a nationwide shortage of the product may leave some fans disappointed this weekend.
Wing prices have increased by about 300% since the start of the pandemic, with a current price of about $2 a wing, said Clay Scholl, owner of Born in a Barn in Laramie, which serves burgers and wings to hungry sports crowds.
At the start of the pandemic, boneless wings were hard to come by, so Scholl pushed chicken fingers and bone-in wings. Now, the situation has flipped and bone-in wings are harder to get.
Born in a Barn had to raise its prices for wings, but is still only breaking even on those sales, Scholl said. This can be a bit difficult during times like the Super Bowl when they are one of the most popular menu items.
Some restaurants chose to do away with the menu option altogether. Though they plan to have them back in time for Sunday, Lovejoy’s Bar & Grill hasn’t sold wings in a year because of the high prices, said manager Megan Wilson.
Pre-pandemic, the restaurant sold a dozen wings for $6 on Tuesdays. Now the price has increased to $9.
Wings aren’t the only party favorite in jeopardy for Super Bowl watchers. Specific liquors and even containers can be hard to come by.
Earlier on in the pandemic, managers at Lovejoy’s had a hard time finding liquors such as Patron, Malibu and dragonberry Bacardi, which is featured in one of the restaurant’s signature cocktails.
Production issues are just one part of the supply problem. The other is finding a way to get products safely into the bellies of consumers.
The trucking industry was short about 80,000 drivers in 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal, which continues to extend delivery times and is exacerbated by more normal hiccups like winter weather.
“This time of year is (already) tricky because the roads close all the time,” Wilson said.
One of the biggest challenges for the employees at SpeedGoat in downtown Laramie is keeping up with the inconsistency of products and when they’re available and not, said general manager Cade Carleton.
“There’s certain foods we can’t get, or we get substitute food,” Carleton said.
The shortages have forced the restaurant to occasionally remove certain specials from its menu. Difficulty getting a full liquor supply have improved over the past few months, but even items like containers and 4-ounce cups can be hard to come by.