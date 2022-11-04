...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 9 PM MDT Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be possible from the
recent snowfall that could reduce visibility and create slick
road conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Winter weather is closing in on Laramie with the snowstorms, high winds and low temperatures that mark the season on the high plains.
Laramie received a dusting of snow on Thursday, with a maximum of 1.5 inches forecast to fall by Friday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Trudel said.
Snowfall forecasts were higher in the areas around Laramie, with 3-6 inches expected in the southern Laramie Range and to the northwest toward Elk Mountain between Thursday and Friday afternoon.
The storm had a chance of skipping over Laramie Thursday because of a downslope wind, Trudel said.
By Thursday afternoon, road conditions were mostly dry around Laramie, with some slick, snowy spots along Wyoming Highway 130 between Mirror Lake and Centennial, according to WYDOT.
Laramie also was still below average in precipitation as of Thursday. Since Sept. 1, the area has received just over a half inch of precipitation, which is 1.5 inches below the normal amount of precipitation for this time of year, Trudel said.
Still, other signs of winter season are beginning to ramp up. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin and central Carbon County. The warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday, with gusts of up to 65 miles per hour possible.
The winds could create hazardous conditions on Interstate 80 and Highway 287, according to the warning. Any snowfall blowing from the ground could reduce visibility.
Windy conditions are seasonal for Laramie from November to March because of the location of the jet stream, and are a sign winter has arrived, Trudel said.
There are other signs of winter on the horizon, such as daylight savings time ending at 2 a.m. Eastern Time Sunday.
Temperatures are also lowering, with highs in the 40 degree range and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
The weather may be a point of excitement for some residents who are looking forward to the opening of Snowy Range Ski Area scheduled for Dec. 2, according to its website.
“The recent mild temperatures are going to come to an end,” Trudel said. “This weather pattern change will likely be here to stay.”