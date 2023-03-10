Cattle on the range

In recent years, snow has blown off rural ridge lines, allowing both livestock and wildlife to graze. In some parts of the state this winter, there’s so much snow that even the ridge lines are covered, making those grasses inaccessible to animals, according to livestock producers.

 Carrie Haderlie/For the Laramie Boomerang

BUFFALO — Bitterly cold temperatures, heavy snowfall and strong winds are exacting a heavy price from Wyoming’s agricultural producers this winter.

Days before the latest snowstorm pummeled the state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that his office was preparing to request a disaster designation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

