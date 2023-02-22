Some years, winter itself is a character in every story.
On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced it would request a USDA disaster designation for livestock producers as the state braced for another winter storm. By Tuesday afternoon, much of Wyoming was under a blizzard warning, which remains in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday. The coming storm could dump 10 to 20 inches of snow on southern and central Wyoming, and wind gusts as high as 60 mph are expected along the Interstate 80 corridor.
“We’re well aware of the cumulative impacts this winter has brought to our ag producers,” Gordon said Monday. Gordon said the state is working with the United States Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency to “determine losses, the period of impact and the geographic scale of impact due to these extraordinary conditions.”
Disaster designation
The USDA offers a variety of programs to help farmers, ranchers, communities and businesses that have been hard hit by natural disaster events, including snowstorms. While it can be difficult to say what a disaster designation will do beforehand, “We’re pretty sure there are going to be losses, and we want the opportunity to get people help through a disaster declaration,” Ken Hamilton, executive vice president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau, said Tuesday.
The general idea, he said, is to channel funding, and sometimes low interest loans, to offset winter feed costs and livestock losses.
“There will be some accounting at some point, as things thaw out, as to what the stock loss has been,” Hamilton said.
Gordon’s staff and relevant agencies, including the Department of Agriculture and the Office of Homeland Security, are working on a timeline for requesting the disaster declaration, according to the Governor’s Communications Director Michael Pearlman.
“The impact of the approaching storm may play a role in that,” he said in an email to the Boomerang Tuesday. “There is no set time frame on the process of obtaining a USDA Secretarial disaster declaration.”
Once requested by the governor, the USDA will work through its process to determine which programs may be available to affected producers.
This winter has been particularly difficult in south-central Wyoming, according to Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.
“If you take from Casper to Douglas, all the way down to Rawlins and south of Rawlins, that is where some of the worst conditions have been,” he said. “It’s very serious. I know that people have lost livestock, and they have livestock that are stranded that they can’t get to to feed hay.”
Hay costs, he said, remain high because production was down because of drought the last two years. Hamilton said he’s heard of livestock losses in western Wyoming, and suspects sheep losses will outpace cattle lost as the winter weather continues.
“We do have equipment, and the ability to plow through snowdrifts, but when you’re getting snow every other day, or you get a snowdrift plowed out and the wind comes up, it’s tough,” he said. “With the cost of fuel, (we hope) there’s some way that we can get some offset. But unfortunately, I’m afraid we’re going to suffer some losses. That is really tough for us folks in agriculture to live with.”
Drifts, and calving in spring storms
Blowing, drifting snow also affects livestock, Wyoming Brand Commissioner Lee Romsa said.
“Sometimes, when you have big winds, the cattle will pile up against a fence and go through it,” Romsa said. “When it snows and crusts over, and then snows and crusts over again, I’ve had producers tell me they’ve had cattle that can just walk over the fence.”
A drastic temperature change, as is predicted this week, can also trigger a calving response in early spring, he said.
“A lot of times, (cows) will calve more heavily in stormy weather, and that’s a big issue for producers. It can be hard for (ranchers) to get to the animals,” he said.
During some of Wyoming’s worst storms, like in the historic 1949 blizzard, the National Guard dropped hay from helicopters to starving cattle. That, Hamilton said, is more or less a “last ditch” effort to help cattle survive. During the blizzard of 1979, Romsa said cattle “were scattered all over the country,” but as long as producers can get their livestock shelter and provide them with food and water, they’re resilient.
Pearlman said Tuesday that the governor believes agriculture to be the backbone of the state.
“As a rancher himself, the Governor not only recognizes the importance of the ag sector of Wyoming’s economy, but can identify with the unique challenges facing our producers,” he said in an email to the Boomerang. “Particularly when we have a winter as harsh as this one has been.”
Snowpack in the mountains could mean a wetter spring, and a better hay crop in summer. This storm could have a positive impact on producers who irrigate in the spring, Romsa said. According to Wyoming’s weekly snow report dated Feb. 20, the state’s SNOTELs were reading 107% of median snow water equivalent, with a basin high of 137% and a basin low of 74%. Last year the state was at 88%, and at 93% in 2021, according to NRCS State Soil Scientist Jeff Goats.
“We all want the moisture, but it’s just, what do we have to do to get through to springtime?” Magagna said.