Some years, winter itself is a character in every story.

On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced it would request a USDA disaster designation for livestock producers as the state braced for another winter storm. By Tuesday afternoon, much of Wyoming was under a blizzard warning, which remains in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday. The coming storm could dump 10 to 20 inches of snow on southern and central Wyoming, and wind gusts as high as 60 mph are expected along the Interstate 80 corridor.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus