Fearing the state could be caught flat-footed by an impending U.S. Supreme Court decision, Wyoming lawmakers are considering enshrining certain aspects of tribal sovereignty into state law.

The Supreme Court this fall is set to review a case involving the Indian Child Welfare Act and some are concerned the court may overturn the federal law which prioritizes tribes’ rights in child custody cases.

