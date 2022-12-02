I open my car door and signal for Dobby, my Australian shepherd, to get out. I don’t need to say it twice. He dashes out with lightning speed and beelines straight to the nearest snowdrift 10 feet away. The roll-a-thon is on.

Dobby rolls, he wiggles on his back, prances around and then repeats the sequence again and again. This is our winter ritual. If there is snow, Dobby rolls in it with ardor and pure delight. It doesn’t even have to be much snow. A week ago when there were just a few patches on our daily walk, Dobby plopped on his back and did his otter imitation.

