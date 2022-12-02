...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 80 MPH.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, North Laramie Range,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, Laramie
Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
RIGHT: Dobby, the author’s Australian shepherd, dashes through the snow during a recent ski outing on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. ABOVE: Dobby rolls in the snow, even when there’s minimal depth. With the arrival of snow, walks take more time when there is snow available for rolling.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Dobby, the author’s Australian shepherd, rolls in the snow, even when there’s minimal depth. With the arrival of snow, walks take more time when there is snow available for rolling.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Dobby, the author's Australian shepherd, looks up with expectation after taking a short roll in the snow.
I open my car door and signal for Dobby, my Australian shepherd, to get out. I don’t need to say it twice. He dashes out with lightning speed and beelines straight to the nearest snowdrift 10 feet away. The roll-a-thon is on.
Dobby rolls, he wiggles on his back, prances around and then repeats the sequence again and again. This is our winter ritual. If there is snow, Dobby rolls in it with ardor and pure delight. It doesn’t even have to be much snow. A week ago when there were just a few patches on our daily walk, Dobby plopped on his back and did his otter imitation.
The drifts at the entrance to the Chimney Park ski trails where snowplows pile significant mounds are especially enticing. I could sit back and just let him go at it, but instead I get my skis and walk to the trail entrance. I plop the skis down and, as I bend over to put them on, Dobby gives me a quick lick. It’s his little thank you. Then he dashes off, checking smells and frolicking in the snow.
While skiing, the snow varies from nice to barely-there. Still, it is great to get out. Dobby agrees. He keeps stopping and gazing, looking for any movement. I fear that movement could come in the form of a moose, since there are plenty tracks around. Thankfully, no moose greeted us on this Friday after Thanksgiving.
I have my skijouring gear ready to secure Dobby, should the need arise. Later in the season when there’s more snow, we’ll do official skijouring where Dobby is out ahead and I ski behind. There’s a bungie cord-like leash and Dobby wears a padded harness. For now, though, the snow is sketchy and I keep maneuvering to avoid rocks hidden just barely beneath the snow surface.
Dobby reached his third birthday last July. He is my “wild child.” Training continues; he’s a work in progress. In spite of those frustrations, he’s a wonderful companion with his paws clearly wrapped around my heart.
There are a few significant improvements. I can now leave my snow boots by the front door, rather than hiding them away in the closet. We can leave newspapers and magazine on the end table and not fear they’d get snatched off and taken to the backyard for shredding.
There is a long list of items puppy Dobby adopted as chew toys: pillows, a pair of glasses, a ski boot, shoes, slippers, a TV remote, swim goggles, hats, gloves, socks and books. The list goes on. Nothing was safe if left in his reach. That includes dinner if left too close to the edge of the counter. Puppy Dobby was such a stinker.
While that phase is mostly over, there are a few items that still tweak his younger urges: hats and gloves are top on the list. He’ll take a mitten right off a person’s hand if given the opportunity. The other day he tried to pull a scarf from my neighbor’s neck when she was shoveling her walk next door. He opted, instead, to grab an elk antler that we have as decoration in our yard. He pranced down the street with it, proud of his big find. Dobby always prances with such glee whenever he finds a special prize, be it a stick, glove, piece of trash or, in this case, elk antler that he can barely drag away.
Dobby ignores scolding. I can yell at him until I’m blue in the face and he’ll look at me with a “are you talking to me?” stare. He hates being ignored, though. If, instead, I refuse to give him eye contact, he knows he did something naughty. I go silent and look away; his ears go back and he slinks beside me. He keeps looking up, hoping for eye contact. Once I finally look at him, he sits and gives me a sheepish look that simply melts my heart. I just can’t stay mad for long.
Dobby still thinks all dogs want to play. He is more selective, though. He’s met a few big dogs that were less than polite to him, so he is wary of the big guys. On our daily treks on the prairie, he just watches runners go by, no longer feeling the need to join them.
Early on, Dobby was a poop-eater. It was a disgusting habit but one that was hard to break. I thought we were over it, but last week there were some prairie tidbits he gobbled up as if they were tasty delights. Some behaviors are hard to break.
Dobby is a great field dog, but he truly excels at cuddling. If dogs could purr, Dobby would do so all the time. He is quite sweet and, as I talk to him, he tilts his head as if he actually understands what I’m saying. I am blessed to have this furry buddy that makes me laugh every day — especially when he rolls in the snow.