Rodney Wambeam

Rodney Wambeam with the Wyoming Survey & Analysis Center said it can be hard to prepare for something like an increase in overdoses because those most affected tend to be some of the hardest people to contact.

Editor’s note: In the second of a four-part series, WyoFile looks at how the potent synthetic opioid is killing more people and how the state’s county-by-county coroner system tracks its impact.

Drug overdoses are estimated to have killed more than 100,000 Americans in 2022 — more than any year before — and the driving force behind the increase is synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

