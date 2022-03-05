Going on 15 years and more than 400 episodes, the Food Network’s juggernaut “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” continues to hit viewers with just the right blend of creativity, funky flavors and a dash of host Guy Fieri’s trademark cheesiness.
While the unique Laramie food scene isn't anything new for locals, the rest of what Fieri likes to call his “Triple-D Nation” will get a taste of the new West next week.
That’s when Episode 4 of Season 35 premiers at 7 p.m. and includes the Gem City in a show titled “From Appetizers to Dessert.”
Foodnetwork.com has posted its upcoming "Triple D" lineup, which features Laramie on Friday and again the next week on March 18.
While which local eatery will be featured Friday hasn’t been announced, the network says Fieri and his crew will showcase “an old-school café (that) is loadin’ up the bomb green-chili burritos and serving stellar scratch-made pie.”
The next week, Laramie again will be front-and-center in an episode titled “Getting’ Funky in Flavortown.”
“In Laramie, Wyo., a righteous restaurant-bar is pilin’ up their nachos and putting a special pop in their burgers,” according to Foodnetwork.com. “Plus, a longtime spot is cookin’ up a vegetarian spin on both meatloaf and a banh mi sandwich.”
When Fieri and his crew were in Laramie near the end of November, their visit created quite a buzz.
While rumors of exactly where around town the spiky-haired bleach blonde took his over-the-top personality and enviable bling were moving fast across local social media, the Boomerang reported Dec. 1 it could confirm at least two local eateries hosted Fieri and his crew.
Fieri himself announced his visit to Sweet Melissa Café and Front Street Tavern at 213 S. First St. in downtown Laramie through his official Twitter account.
“Shootin’ 'DDD' in Laramie Wyoming, you’re going to dig it!” he tweeted, along with a pair of photos: one inside the Sweet Melissa kitchen and the other outside on First Street in front of the historic building.
Fieri and crew also spent a morning at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, where a pair of Weitzels Wings food trucks — owned by Laramie resident Trent Weitzel — were parked.
Karl Moore, a volunteer and depot board secretary, said the scene was fascinating to watch, describing the pace as “a lot of hurry up and wait, hurry up and wait.”
To maintain safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid crowds and distractions, “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” doesn’t publicize where the show will shoot ahead of time, Moore said. For the Weitzels Wings trucks, there were about 25 or 30 locals on scene to be in the shots “eating the wings and stuff," Moore said.
At the time, Moore said the crew told him it was likely Weitzels Wings — aka “Double Dubs” — could be featured in an episode about food trucks.
Weitzel said Friday that he’s excited to see Laramie restaurants featured on national television and is looking forward to watching the next two Fridays.
But he won’t see his Double Dubs menu featured. Weitzel said that he doesn’t know for sure, but has been told his episode will likely air around the end of May.
That doesn’t make Laramie’s “Triple D” debut any less exciting for himself and the city, he said.
“For sure, I’m super excited for them all,” Weitzel said. “It’s a good thing for Laramie.”
Weitzel’s unique take on chicken wings drew national attention in July 2020 when former University of Wyoming standout and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave a shout-out to Double Dubs on a podcast.
Allen’s favorite flavor? Weitzel said it’s the spicy blue, or No. 17 on the menu. It’s no coincidence that’s also Allen’s number with UW and the Bills.