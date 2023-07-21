CHEYENNE — An abortion opponent who told investigators that anxiety and nightmares about plans for Wyoming’s first full-service abortion clinic in years led her to break into and burn the facility pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson accepted Lorna Roxanne Green’s agreement with prosecutors at a change-of-plea hearing. Green, 22, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing, which the judge scheduled for Oct. 6.

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

