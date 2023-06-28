CHEYENNE — Carrisa Dunn-Pollard, a former part-time bookkeeper for the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, was sentenced to 21 months in prison during a hearing June 21.
“I am extremely sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Cheyenne Little Theatre,” she said in a prepared statement at her sentencing hearing. She asked U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for leniency, saying her main priority was to pay restitution.
She must pay the local community theater group back $220,481.57. She also owes $113,451.58 to the Internal Revenue Service for failing to file taxes.
Johnson said that, if she was able to repair her life and pay restitution to the required parties, Dunn-Pollard needed to take the opportunity to “reinvent herself” and move forward with her life.
The U.S. Attorney’s office provided evidence that indicated Dunn-Pollard spent the money she took from CLTP on expensive dinners, sporting events with her families, a country club membership, payments on two Mercedez-Benz cars and alcohol.
Dunn-Pollard, who previously worked at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and another count of failure to file a tax return in March. She will have to officially surrender to custody on July 31.
IRS, Secret Service agents testify
U.S. Attorney Margaret Vierbuchen brought two federal agents who worked on Dunn-Pollard’s case before the court at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
IRS agent Joanna Neal said Dunn-Pollard failed to file taxes from 2018-2021. Neal was the IRS agent officially assigned to this case. During her investigation, Neal compiled a report — based on Dunn-Pollard’s bank statements — detailing how much money she took from CLTP in total.
Neal’s report indicated that from 2018-2021, Dunn-Pollard received $314,826.06 from Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ payroll account.
Craig Silva, Dunn-Pollard’s attorney, clarified that some of the money from that total was a legitimate salary, and not all the money was fraudulently acquired.
Special agent Russell Sparks, the U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to the case, testified about his role in the investigation. Vierbuchen asked him to walk the court through what a month of Dunn-Pollard’s spending looked like, using June of 2021 as one example.
“The account was in negative balance prior to the first deposit (from CLTP’s payroll) of the month,” Sparks said.
Vierbuchen noted that the account appeared to be overdrawn by $908. Sparks confirmed that Dunn-Pollard’s first transfer of the month from CLTP was for $4,000 on June 2.
Two days later, Sparks said she added another $6,000. On June 7, evidence indicated that she put an additional $4,000 into her personal account. On June 9, she deposited another $4,000.
Sparks highlighted specific payments Dunn-Pollard made throughout the month and noted that after one deposit, she had a $2,000 debit charge listed only as “Colorado Rockies,” and there was another $2,000 “Colorado Rockies” charge later that week.
Sparks and Vierbuchen also noted that she had a series of Venmo payments and other frivolous payments. From 2020-2022, Dunn-Pollard made roughly $80,000 in Venmo payments to an individual identified to the court as K.K.
During his investigation, Sparks contacted K.K., who said Dunn-Pollard paid her for construction work that her husband did at her home.
On June 14, she had another debit of $520 for the Rockies. Two days later, Sparks noted another fraudulent deposit from the CLTP account for $3,500. Later in the month, she had a debit of $87 at Coors Field and two charges listed as the Rockies for $165 and $755.
In June 2021 alone, Dunn-Pollard made nine deposits totaling $37,500 from the CLTP payroll account. Vierbuchen asked Sparks to do a similar analysis of his findings from January of that year, where he noted that “prior to every deposit on this exhibit, the account was in a negative balance.”
Volunteers, CLTP board president describe theft’s impact
Several long-term volunteers also appeared at the sentencing hearing to talk about the impact Dunn-Pollard’s fraud had on Cheyenne’s community theater.
Kylie Porter, a volunteer at CLTP for more than a decade, uses a wheelchair. Porter said that the money Dunn-Pollard took could have been used to make the Historic Atlas Theatre downtown a more accessible place for community members with mobility issues.
“There are so many areas of the theatre that are inaccessible,” Porter said. “It has been my dream for automatic doors to be installed. ... The funding that was taken from this organization could be a game-changer, not just for me, but for anyone in the community (that needs accommodations).”
Lois Hansen, who has volunteered and worked with CLTP in various capacities since 1971, said this has negatively impacted their organization’s donors, as well.
“I ache for, and I am angry for those numerous donors. They give what they can, and — for many — it’s difficult,” she said.
Sara Serelson, the president of Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ board of directors, spoke about the case publicly for the first time.
She said that Dunn-Pollard seemed supportive of the mission of their organization early on, and that she betrayed the trust they put in her when she decided to start lying and falsifying records in 2019.
“(She) not only knew who she was lying to, but what she was taking and from whom,” Serelson said.
Serelson said that in the summer of 2022, CLTP’s financial situation got so bad that they had to take out a second mortgage on the Mary Godfrey Playhouse in the amount of $100,000. She also said the organization set aside a salary savings account after the 2008 recession to ensure they could afford to pay staff during hard times. According to her, Dunn-Pollard took all of the money in that account.
One year, Serelson noted, Dunn-Pollard took 60% of the theater’s entire budget.
Judge Johnson, when deciding her sentence, was verbally sympathetic of Dunn-Pollard, suggesting reasons why someone could be driven to steal from a nonprofit organization and its donors. He speculated that she was either living beyond her means or felt a sense of entitlement, but cited her working three different jobs at the same time.
“(There’s) no lack of personal energy being put into this,” Johnson said.
Johnson ordered that Dunn-Pollard pay 10% of her monthly income for 20 years following release, but he questioned her ability to ever pay in full. During her time in prison, she will be ordered to pay $25 every three months.
“What is the likelihood that that amount could be paid off in three years, 10 years, 20 years, if ever?” Johnson asked. “I hope that the restitution will be paid, and that you’ll come through the other side of this. ... Mr. Silva referenced budgeting. There was no budgeting going on at your house; it was just craziness.”
Johnson granted Silva’s request for Dunn-Pollard to serve her sentence in either Phoenix, Arizona, or Bryan, Texas, if the U.S. Bureau of Prisons approves.
Dunn-Pollard also owes $125 for two special assessment fees across both counts.
Johnson said she was not a flight risk nor a danger to the community, and did not force her to enter federal custody immediately.