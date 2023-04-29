Wood bank

Brad Johnson obtained wood from the Clear Creek Wood Bank almost weekly this winter. He and his wife used the wood from the bank to heat their house — their wood stove is their main source of heat. “Every load saved us about $100,” Johnson said.

 Ethan Weston/Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — For more than 50 years, Jack Pehringer has taken his pickup truck deep into the Bighorn Mountains, where he has collected firewood to help heat his home.

