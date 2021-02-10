The city is in the process of completing a multi-phase water system rehabilitation project in the Third Street corridor northbound, from Palmer Street to Gibbon Street. The city will be replacing over 11,000 feet of water main, 27 fire hydrants, and nearly 130 water services.
The project is in three stages, with Phase 1 having already been completed. The work on Phase 2 and Phase 3 will occur inside the Third Street public right of way.
Phase 2 is projected to be completed October 2022, with Phase 3 a year after that. Phase 3 will cover from Gibbon Street through to Superior Court.
It will involve abandoning the old water main and installing a new one along the western side of the street. This will incur unavoidable temporary inconveniences to area businesses and the general public, including disruption to vehicular and pedestrian travel. These will occur between now and 2022.
The city will be providing safe, temporary water service, but caution it may differ from what is currently available. Property owners who need a large diameter water service (for fire suppression and/or domestic use) are asked to contact the city project manager, WillIam Winkler, at 307-343-0749.
ABOUT THE PIPELINE
The new pipeline will be composed of PVC material, and there are four sizes of piping, ranging from 8 inches to 16 inches in diameter. according to project manager William Winkler. The majority will either be 8 inches or 12 inches. Funding for this is from the city's Enterprise Fund.
QUESTIONS? CONCERNS?
The city, as well as the project consultant, WWC Engineering, will receive questions and comments via email and phone. Plans are available for review on the city website, https://cityoflaramie.org/709/City-Projects