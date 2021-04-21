Work has resumed on the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Interstate 80 Winter Freight project between Rawlins and Laramie. The project, which began this past autumn, was suspended due to season conditions, according to Jordan Achs, with WYDOT.
Simon Contractors has already started work building almost 100 new semitruck parking spaces in both the Fort Steele Rest Area (mile marker 228) east of Rawlins and the Quealy Dome truck parking area (mile marker 290) west of Laramie for a total of almost 200 new parking spaces.
“This additional truck parking is much-needed,” said District 1 Construction Engineer Wes Bybee. “The additional parking areas can help reduce the number of fall-asleep crashes, reduce crashes and operating costs for trucks searching for parking, and offer truck drivers an alternative place to park and wait out poor weather conditions."
The Fort Steele Rest Area, including parking areas, will remain closed during construction. Flaggers may be present to direct local traffic through the area. Please avoid parking on the on- and off-ramps in the Fort Steele interchange as it will likely impede work at the rest area.
Once the project is complete, the rest area will reopen.
Traffic on I-80 will possibly have started seeing impacts Monday as crews started structure work and began building climbing lanes on I-80.
Work will impact the eastbound lanes over Halleck Ridge (mile markers 250.5- 252.5) west of Elk Mountain and in the westbound lanes between Quealy Dome and Cooper Cove (mile markers 281.5-279.5) near the Albany/Carbon County line.
Watch for lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic changes during construction. Avoid distractions like cell phones when driving through work zones.
Project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
The Winter Freight project was first started October 2020.
The major funding came through a $20 million grant from the federal government, “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD). The state came up with an additional $5 million, which was its requirement.
Three companies bid on the project; all members of the Wyoming Association of General Contractors and all are based or have a presence in Wyoming: Simon Contractors (Laramie); Oftedal Construction Inc., (Casper); and Kilgore Companies (Rock Springs).
“All three bids were competitive,” said Achs. She added that had this been only a state project that a 5% preference would have been given toward a local bidder. Since this was a federal grant project, that was not a consideration or requirement.
“Simon Contractors came in with the lowest bid,” she said. Its bid was $19.9 million; Oftedal Construction Inc., was $20.4 million; and Kilgore Companies came in at $21.29 million.
The project is expected to be complete in October 2022.