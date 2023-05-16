Veterans' Home of Wyoming

The Veterans Home of Wyoming has build a skilled nursing facility in Buffalo, but Superintendent Bruce Allison said he cannot find certified nursing assistants to staff it.

 Wyoming Department of Health/Courtesy

BUFFALO — For years, Bruce Allison has worked to open a skilled nursing facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming in Buffalo. Working with local elected officials, Allison, who is the superintendent of the Veterans Home, has helped shepherd the project from a far-flung idea into physical reality.

After years of work, the assisted nursing facilities are complete and are ready to receive veterans who need care.

