Boomerang Writer
University of Wyoming students are getting an early preview of the joys and challenges that could face them across their academic careers.
Monday was the first day of Saddle Up, the university’s orientation program for incoming students. The program is meant to prepare students for their studies and social lives over the course of a week packed with activities that go far beyond a campus tour and learning the UW fight song.
“Our expectation is this incoming class of students will be the best prepared ever in part because of Saddle Up,” UW President Ed Seidel said during a Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.
UW students and employees helped create the program, which was modeled off of similar practices at other universities that have been shown to increase student retention rates by 8%-10%, said Dean of Student Success and Graduation Nycole Courtney.
During the orientation, students take a weeklong course with their peers with same or similar majors. The courses are meant to mimic a real college-level class complete with tests and quizzes. Engineering students even build a car in their class.
When not in class, students spend time learning about the resources and activities on campus, take tours and do team building activities with their assigned orientation groups. The week also includes seminars on wellness topics, such as bystander intervention and mental health.
“Busy, tired and sweaty” was the way one student described the experience, with the consensus of many others.
The week wasn’t without its challenges, especially for student leaders and staff members running the orientation. When the basements of some campus buildings flooded during last weekend’s storm, the group rushed to save the 1,000 “Saddle Up” bags that had been laid out ready to give to the students.
They succeeded in saving the bags and worked to keep spirits up as some students sat in flooded classrooms Monday to the ambiance of fans and a smell one orientation leader described as “mucky.”
In some ways the difficulties were a perfect introduction to college for the students: things were hard at times, but together the group learned how to make the best of it — and build connections with one another along the way.
Teaching students how to advocate for themselves, whether it be to seek help from a professor, counselor or friend, is a central goal of the program.
“We want to get them to success from Day One,” Courtney said.
This type of comprehensive tour of college life and all it entails is something the orientation leaders said they wish they had when starting college.
“I would’ve loved meeting more geology students and getting (involved) in the department sooner,” said orientation leader Sarah Copertino.
Some freshman students said they made friends with people they wouldn’t have met otherwise, while others were exposed to corners of campus they may not have found on their own.
Some students gathered in the makerspace of the Coe Library, where there is equipment available for students to make items like buttons and keychains.
“I don’t think outside of this I would have been here,” incoming student Keagan Bowen said of the space.
The crafting time gave students an opportunity to reflect on what they are looking forward to in the upcoming semester. For Bowen, it’s experiencing more independence and freedom from a high school class schedule.
Others were excited to be closer to family who live in Laramie and start the next phases of their lives.
“I’m excited to start class and clubs,” Kanilehua Miller said.
More than 1,400 students checked into the residence halls by Wednesday, with a total of 1,677 set up to check in throughout the week, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said. The first day of classes is Monday.
For many of the new students, heading to class this fall will be a welcome change after a series of difficult school years during the pandemic.
“As freshmen we got booted out of the dorms,” said senior orientation leader Danielle Ernste. “Now it feels like (COVID-19) never happened.”