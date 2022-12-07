The Laramie Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Game and Fish and University of Wyoming Police Department will be teaming up this year for the third annual Laramie area “Shop with A Cop” event on Friday, Dec 16.
About 30 elementary students from Albany County School District 1 will be picked up from their respective schools by an officer and taken to Walmart at 4308 E. Grand Ave. by a patrol vehicle. All officers and kids should be at Walmart at about 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. Each student will get to shop with an officer and spend approximately $150 as they wish.
The intent of the event is to provide these children with a little merrier holiday season as well as providing them with a positive experience with law enforcement. Each family will also be provided with all the groceries needed to make a full holiday meal with their loved ones at home.
Donations can be given through LPDfoundation.org and following the “Donate Now” button or mailed to: Laramie Police Department Foundation, P.O. Box 1734, Laramie, WY, 82073.
Winter Lights Festival
Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park.
The walking tour will be from 4-9 p.m. every night until Jan. 7, 2023.
The tour will follow the walking path, including the playgrounds, and loop back on itself. The event will include 29 specially-selected trees with unique light displays, three large light displays and two tunnels of lights — one at the entrance and the other at the exit.
On Fridays and Saturdays local organizations and businesses will sell treats and drink, and also feature musical entertainment.