Border War Operation data released by law enforcement
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Nov. 12, 2022, according to a news release.
Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation. For the 114th Border War game, traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Highway 287, Interstate 25 and Interstate 80, to and from the game that was played in Fort Collins, Colorado this year.
Wyoming law enforcement in the counties also issued 25 speeding citations, three seatbelt citations, 40 other citations and 54 warnings.
The weather was not a factor in southeastern Wyoming during the operation. There were no fatal crashes reported during this enforcement operation.
Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and the Cheyenne Police Department.
Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location and the direction of travel.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there have been 121 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2022 compared to 107 a year ago.
Gas prices fall nearly 14 cents a gallon in past week
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state was $2.59 per gallon Sunday, while the highest was $4.21, a difference of $1.62 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Highway over Battle Pass to close for winter season
Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass in the Sierra Madre Range has officially closed for the season.
Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Baggs and Saratoga decided weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of the highway.
Highway 70 through Battle Pass (mile markers 27-50) closed Tuesday because of strong winds as well as drifting and blowing snow. WYDOT crews in Saratoga and Baggs decided the added wintry weather in the area received overnight, including heavy snow and strong winds, warranted the start of the seasonal closure.
Last year, the highway closed Dec. 10. In previous years, it closed Nov. 14 in 2020, Dec. 2 in 2019, Nov. 23 in 2018, Dec. 23 in 2017, Nov. 28 in 2016 and Dec. 14 in 2015.
The highway will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.