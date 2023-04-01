George Parker

CHEYENNE — Laramie resident George Parker was named the Wyoming State Driver Safety volunteer of the year for 2022. He will be honored during an online event honoring the nation’s Driver Safety volunteers of the year at 2 p.m. on April 25, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming.

