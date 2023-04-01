Parker named Wyoming’s Driver Safety volunteer of the year
CHEYENNE — Laramie resident George Parker was named the Wyoming State Driver Safety volunteer of the year for 2022. He will be honored during an online event honoring the nation’s Driver Safety volunteers of the year at 2 p.m. on April 25, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming.
Parker has volunteered with the drivers’ safety program for more than 22 years. He is a past law enforcement officer and a member of the Wyoming Chiefs of Police. He is the coordinator for driver safety events in Albany and Carbon Counties. In 2022, Parker oversaw 11 successful classes of between six and eight participants per class.
“I originally took the course in the fall of 1999,” Parker said in the release. “I really enjoyed the class and when the district coordinator asked, I volunteered to attempt to be an instructor. I felt the class was worthwhile for older drivers. I have loved being involved all these years and have met many wonderful people.”
The AARP Foundation’s Drivers Safety program, known as the AARP Smart Driver Course, is available in-person and online, and is a course that offers proven techniques for keeping drivers and their loved ones safe. The course specifically teaches how to reduce driver distractions, proper use of safety belts, airbags, anti-lock brakes, new technology found in cars today, as well as handling left-hand turns, right-of-ways, and roundabouts. Those who complete the course could be eligible for a discount on their auto insurance.
“Thank you for all that you have done during the COVID years and last year to maintain a Driver Safety presence in Wyoming,” said Betty Coe, the volunteer lead for the AARP Driver Safety Program in Wyoming. “You have made many valuable contributions over the years.”