Phi Beta Kappa honor society selects new members at UW
The Alpha Chapter of Wyoming at the University of Wyoming has selected 36 new members for the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Among the new inductees are four juniors who have been awarded $1,000 scholarships for their academic achievements.
Dillon McLean of Cheyenne was among the four juniors who earned the Louise A. Lee Johnson Memorial Scholarships. McLean is a graduate of Cheyenne’s Central High School who is studying chemistry.
Newly elected members from the area, listed by hometowns and majors, include:
Cheyenne: Val Herd Jr., a Cheyenne Central High School graduate, history; Christopher Hood, a Cheyenne Central graduate, international studies and French; Maeve Knepper, a Cheyenne East High School graduate, economics and international studies; and Fox Glenn Nelson, a Cheyenne East graduate, anthropology.
Laramie: Hailey Hysong, a Laramie High School graduate, international studies; Sai Kit Ng, a Laramie High graduate, microbiology and molecular biology, with minors in music and physiology; and Lander Stone, a Laramie High graduate, environmental systems science and religious studies.
Pine Bluffs: Harper Pachel, a Pine Bluffs High School graduate, B.A. in history (December 2022).
Annual public event to discuss Medicine Bow LaVA treatments
The Medicine Bow National Forest will host a public open house to discuss ongoing implementation of the Landscape Vegetation Analysis (LaVA) project on May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The open house will be held in person at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s office, 1212 S. Adams St., Laramie. A virtual option for attendance will be provided.
This open house is one of the public engagement opportunities for the LaVA project. It is designed for the public to learn about the current status of the project and provide input and feedback.
During the open house, representatives from the USDA Forest Service and cooperating agencies will give updates for various focus areas and projects across the LaVA landscape and solicit public input.
The LaVA project seeks to improve forest conditions in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges using a wide range of tools. A maximum of 288,000 acres could be treated over a 15-year period that began in 2020.
Average Wyoming gasoline prices up 2.1 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 9.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 76.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.15 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95, while the highest was $3.95.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 13 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.