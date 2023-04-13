WyoLotto transfers another record amount to cities, towns, counties
CHEYENNE — WyoLotto officials announced that the April revenue transfer to Wyoming is another record amount of $2,091,843.47.
Each quarter, the organization transfers a statutory amount of 75% or more of net revenue to the state, where it is then distributed to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties.
This brings the running total to $32.59 million going directly back to the state from WyoLotto since launch in 2014.
In January of this year, WyoLotto transferred a record amount of just over $2.2 million. The transfer amount was mostly due to the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from November 2022.
The Cowboy Draw jackpot has grown to $3.47 million — the largest jackpot in the game’s history, since it launched on March 15, 2015. The previous record-setting jackpot had grown to $3.3 million and was hit in December 2018.
WyoLotto has been making quarterly transfers to Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties since April 2016, with a mission to maximize giving back to Wyoming. The company launched in August of 2014 after the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Matt Mead signed into law the bill allowing the creation of a lottery.
Since the launch of WyoLotto, over $16.36 million has been paid in retailer commissions and over $122.5 million to Wyoming players.
BLM approves construction of TransWest Express transmission line project
CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management has issued a notice to proceed for construction of the 732-mile TransWest Express Project, a high-voltage transmission line that will extend from south-central Wyoming through northwestern Colorado and central Utah, ending in southern Nevada.
According to a BLM news release, this marks a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to modernize America’s power infrastructure in the West and achieve a fully carbon-free electric grid by 2035. More than 1,000 jobs will be created during construction, and, once complete, the line will provide 3,000 megawatts of new transmission capacity, the release said.
The TransWest Express Project will carry electricity generated by the largest onshore wind generation project in North America, the over 3-gigawatt Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project, located in Carbon County.
Like the TransWest Express Project, the 600-turbine Chokecherry and Sierra Madre wind project is partially located on public lands managed by the BLM.
Gordon awards funds for phase 2 of Wyoming Innovation Partnership
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that he has advanced the second phase of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP), a workforce enhancement initiative that will improve opportunities for Wyoming residents to boost their incomes by receiving training and earning degrees in high-growth fields.
He awarded more than $26 million in total funding, which was appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature to advance the second phase of the WIP.
“These funds will help us to expand and continue our efforts to build a well-trained workforce of the future in high-wage and high-growth fields,” Gordon said in a news release. “This is good news for our citizens, communities and businesses.”
Funded applications came from all eight of Wyoming’s community colleges, the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Department of Education.
Gordon launched WIP in 2021 to modernize and focus Wyoming’s efforts to develop a resilient workforce and economy.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle