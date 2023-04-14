ALOK to speak at UW’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice
Alok Vaid-Menon, an American writer, performance artist and media personality who performs under the moniker “ALOK,” is the keynote speaker for the University of Wyoming’s Shepard Symposium on Social Justice.
Organizers of UW’s Shepard Symposium are shifting the annual spring symposium to a fall program. During this transitional year, a smaller-scale spring symposium will lead up to a larger event during the fall semester. The event’s theme — “Social Justice Literacy” — will be divided into Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 during the current spring semester and next fall, respectively. Chapter 1 is scheduled for April 19-22 and Chapter 2 will be Oct. 8-14.
ALOK’s free public presentation is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and a book signing is scheduled after the presentation.
A livestream of ALOK’s presentation is available through UW’s WyoCast on the symposium’s website at shepardsymposium.org.
As a mixed-media artist, ALOK’s work explores themes of trauma, belonging and the human condition, with the author’s books touching upon those subjects: “Femme in Public,” “Beyond the Gender Binary” and “Your Wound/My Garden.”
AARP Wyoming TeleTown Hall will discuss property tax refund program
CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming will host a TeleTown Hall at 3 p.m. April 18, during which Wyoming State Revenue Department Director Brenda Henson will discuss changes to the Wyoming State Property Tax Refund Program.
Henson will also walk listeners through the eligibility changes and application process for the program during the call.
AARP Wyoming will start calling out to members around 2:45 p.m. April 18. If you do not receive a call and wish to take part in the TeleTown Hall, you can call 1-855-274-1448 or visit AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page and listen to the live stream at facebook.com/aarpwy.
During the 2023 legislative session, the Wyoming Legislature voted to allow those whose household income does not exceed 125% of their county or the statewide median income to apply a refund of up to 75%, with some limitations, of their 2022 property tax bill.
According to Henson, the application for property tax refunds went live on April 1 and can be obtained by calling the state Revenue Department office at 307-777-7320, going online to WPTRS.wyo.gov or from your local county treasurer’s office. The application deadline for tax year 2022 refunds is June 5.
Secretary of State reiterates opposition to all ESG investments
CHEYENNE — During the State Loan and Investment Board’s April 6 meeting, in which it considered two proposals for investment of state funds, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray voiced his strong opposition to approving any investment which considers environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, according to a news release from Gray’s office.
“At all levels, I remain committed to pushing back on the woke clown show ESG agenda, which I view as diametrically opposed to our financial well-being and way of life,” Gray stated in the release. “Whether it be in my role on the State Loan and Investment Board, or carrying out my duties as Secretary of State, I will continue to stand up against ESG.”
The state treasurer must obtain the State Loan and Investment Board’s approval of the material terms of instruments governing investments in alternative assets before the Treasurer’s Office can make any such investment.
Gray, along with the governor, auditor, superintendent of public instruction and treasurer, make up the State Loan and Investment Board.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle