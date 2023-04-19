Laramie named as a 2022 Tree City USA
Laramie was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. It’s the 25th year the city was designated as a Tree City.
By meeting the Arbor Day Foundation’s requirements to qualify as a Tree City, Laramie was formally recognized for valuing the importance of trees and taking steps to create a greener future. The requirements to be met for qualifying as a Tree City are maintaining a tree board/department, having a dedicated tree care ordinance and budget, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Arbor Day Foundation was founded in 1972, 100 years after the first Arbor Day in 1872. It’s estimated that more than 1 million trees were planted on the first Arbor Day, and that since that beginning, nearly 500 million additional trees have been planted through the organization. Trees are not only a vital resource that help to clean the air, but they help to clean water resources and support the personal health and well-being of people.
Arbor Day will be celebrated on Friday, April 28, this year.
Degenfelder opposes proposed Title IX rule change
CHEYENNE — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder released a statement on Thursday, April 13, regarding the Biden administration’s proposed Title IX rule changes.
Title IX is a 1972 law that bans sex discrimination in public schools, colleges and universities that receive federal funding. Among other changes, proposed new rules that are due to take effect in May would include protections for transgender and nonbinary students for the first time.
Degenfelder said in the statement: “I oppose the recently proposed rule change to Title IX regulations. It is yet another example of the Biden administration’s aggressive federal overreach. This action not only circumvents the federal legislative process, but it overrides the work being done at the state level to best meet the needs of local communities. ...
“This is about fairness and safety for biological women in sports — biological men should not be competing in women’s sports.”
Governor advances phase 2 of workforce enhancement initiative
SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon announced he has advanced the second phase of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, a workforce enhancement initiative aimed at improving opportunities for Wyoming residents to boost their incomes by receiving training and earning degrees in high-growth fields.
Gordon awarded more than $26 million in total funding, which was appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature to advance the second phase of the WIP.
The projects and programs were selected based on an evaluation of short- and long-term metrics, outcomes and collaboration to support a resilient workforce and economy.
“These funds will help us to expand and continue our efforts to build a well-trained workforce of the future in high-wage and high-growth fields,” Gordon said.
Funded applications came from all eight of Wyoming’s community colleges, the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Department of Education.
The applications included projects from the six existing programs (consortial infrastructure; digital infrastructure and technology; energy; entrepreneurship; health care; and tourism and hospitality) and three additional component areas in manufacturing, workforce development and agriculture.
Newly funded agriculture proposals included precision agriculture, ranch management and controlled environment agriculture. Additional proposals in advanced manufacturing and internship development for young adults and construction trades were also included in the new component areas.
Gordon launched WIP in 2021 to modernize and focus Wyoming’s efforts to develop a resilient workforce and economy.
The partnership involves the University of Wyoming, the state’s community colleges, Wyoming Business Council and Department of Workforce Services.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming News Exchange