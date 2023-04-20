Cowboy Draw ticket worth over $3.5 million sold in Casper
CHEYENNE — WyoLotto officials announced a Cowboy Draw player holds a winning ticket worth $3,564,227 from the drawing on Monday, April 17.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Loaf n’ Jug located at 1510 Centennial Court in Casper.
The last record-setting jackpot for Cowboy Draw was in December 2018, when it reached $3.3 million.
WyoLotto officials want to alert players to check their tickets and call 855-995-6886 if they believe they have the winning ticket. Also, please remember to sign your ticket.
“This is a big moment in Wyoming Lottery history. This is the largest jackpot for Cowboy Draw, and we are very excited to meet our newest WyoLotto millionaire,” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO, in a news release.
For more information on winning numbers available from WyoLotto or to receive player updates and notifications, visit wyolotto.com/signup.
Federal Railroad Administration accepts WYDOT grant request to replace I-80 bridges
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this week that the Federal Railroad Administration has accepted a multimillion-dollar grant request to replace two bridges on Interstate 80 that cross over the Union Pacific Railroad.
The structures are located on the eastbound and westbound lanes approximately 11 miles west of Cheyenne.
Constructed in the late 1950s, the crossing structures have undergone multiple rehabilitations throughout the years. After determining that the structures met replacement criteria, WYDOT began the process of applying for federal funding in January 2021.
Funding for this project will come from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement’s Special Transportation Circumstances Program. Money from that program is directed to states that do not have inner‐city passenger rail service.
Through this grant, WYDOT will receive up to 80% of funds from the federal government and will match the remaining amount. The total estimated cost of the project is about $18 million.
“We appreciate FRA’s approval of our project and grant request,” said WYDOT Assistant Chief Engineer of Engineering and Planning Keith Fulton, adding the project will help improve safety for both the railroad and the traveling public.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices rise nearly 11 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 64.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.15 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon, while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.04 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 on Monday. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle