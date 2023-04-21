Monthly webinars give updates on Wyoming drought conditions
For Wyomingites interested in current and predicted drought status, temperatures and precipitation levels, the Wyoming Conditions and Monitoring Team facilitates monthly webinars that are open to the public.
Founded in response to an ongoing drought that emerged in 2020, the WCMT brings together state, federal, university and tribal partners to monitor and report drought-related information to the people of Wyoming and U.S. Drought Monitor.
The WCMT’s monthly webinars address local and statewide precipitation, average temperatures, stream flow, reservoir levels, soil moisture and more. The webinar series is organized by UW Extension in collaboration with local, state, regional and federal partners.
Webinars typically occur on the third Thursday of each month from 1-2 p.m. Webinar recordings and downloadable PDFs of the presentations are available at drought.wyo.gov. Recordings can also be found on UW Extension’s YouTube channel.
Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards more than $64,000 in scholarships
The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation awarded more than $64,000 in scholarships to Wyoming 4-H members attending the University of Wyoming or an in-state community college in the 2023-24 academic year.
The scholarship committee awarded approximately $34,000 to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, Wyoming State 4-H Foundation director.
Past winners of the Ella Schloredt scholarship are eligible to continue receiving this scholarship for up to four years, providing they maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and meet academic progress requirements. Fifteen continuing scholarships ranging from $1,700 to $2,300 were awarded this year, Mack said.
Scholarships, counties, names and amounts awarded to southeast Wyoming students were:
Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700):
• Albany — Lauren Balcom
• Platte — Hadley Paisley
Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards:
• Albany — Kelcey Anderson, Malea Christensen, Thaddaeus Christensen
• Goshen — Jakob Llewellyn
• Platte — Todd Paisley, Chloe Palmer, Jolie Strahan, Madison Wright
Marian M Henderson Memorial, $1,500:
• Laramie — Gracie Mae Kieter
Lael Harrison, $500:
• Goshen — Abigale Frederick
Janie Smith, $500:
• Laramie — Katherine Olson
Wilbur Brettell, $500:
• Laramie — Bailey Haley
WYDOT to remove 8 Twitter accounts due to API policy changes, fees
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is removing eight of its Twitter accounts after the social media platform recently announced changes to its application programming interface platform.
The API platform allowed WYDOT to send automated tweets straight from the agency’s 511 tools, including travel alerts, crash alerts and road closure information. Twitter has recently announced changes to its API platform, including limiting the number of tweets per hour and implementing a fee system for those accounts.
“WYDOT’s accounts were created to give the public real-time updates on winter storms, crashes and other travel impacts,” said Vince Garcia, WYDOT Geographic Information Systems/Intelligent Transportation System program manager. “So not only would the state have to pay a fee for each account, but we have concerns that the updates about rapidly changing conditions will be so limited that they will fail to reach the people who need them.”
Fortunately, the same information is readily available to the public for free through WYDOT’s 511 Notify system and other 511 tools.
Users who follow the automated WYDOT accounts — @WYDOT_Central, @WYDOT_Northwest, @WYDOT_Southwest, @WYDOT_Southeast, @WYDOT_Northeast, @WYDOT_I80, @WYDOT_I90, @WYDOT_I25 — are encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify to continue to receive important road and weather condition information and alerts. The information will be the same, but it will be delivered as an email or text message, rather than a tweet.
The same information is also available via WYDOT’s 511 app, Wyoming 511, and the 511 travel information website, wyoroad.info.
WYDOT will continue to monitor Twitter’s API policy and will consider reinstating the accounts in the future.
Accounts that are not automated, including @WYDOTNews, will remain active.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle