Edgewood Spring Wind awarded $46,000 grant
Edgewood Spring Wind in Laramie was recently awarded $46,000 from the Provider Recruitment and Retention in Select High-Need Counties Program, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant Program.
Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the healthcare infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
Edgewood intends to use this reimbursable grant for personnel advertising, sign-on bonuses, retention bonuses, educational opportunities and employee reimbursement. It is Edgewood’s commitment to ensure that each resident has access to quality care within senior living, and the grant funds will support the achievement of that outcome.
For more information about the state’s COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program, visit online at https://thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/.
Earth Day is everyday
Earth Day is today, but the city of Laramie would like to make it every day. According to a city news release, some easy ways to make an impact include:
• Being responsible with plastic grocery bags. Reduce by going reusable, reuse by using as a trash bag and recycle right by recycling at Safeway and Walmart;
• Recycle properly with the help of the “Goes Where?” search tool on the free app, “Laramie Waste & Recycling;”
• Participate in Laramie Clean-Up Days;
• Take on some spring cleaning and get a free landfill voucher online at www.cityoflaramie.org/voucher.
For more information, download the App, “Laramie Waste & Recycling,” call 307-721-5279 or visit online at www.cityoflaramie.org/solidwaste.
Wyoming State Parks accepting LWCF grant pre-applications
CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources is now accepting pre-applications for the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. Since its inception, the program has funded more than 950 projects statewide at a little over $44 million.
Pre-applications are due by July 1. Site inspections will occur in late summer/early fall prior to the application date. Applicants are asked to participate in the site inspection so projects can be thoroughly explained.
Applicants must be a municipality, county, school district or recreation district. The LWCF is a matching grant program based upon a 50% reimbursement of the project’s total cost. Only costs for the development and/or acquisition of public outdoor recreation lands and facilities are eligible for assistance. The full application deadline is Nov. 30.
Application materials and guidance are available online at wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/learn/recreation-grants.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
