It’s Pop-up Art Walk week
The Laramie Pop-up Art Walk starts today and lasts through Sunday, and includes established galleries alongside “pop-up” shops that showcase the work of local artists.
These “pop-up” shops are local businesses in downtown Laramie that host a local artist(s) for the week. This week is a creative showcase of the city’s vibrant downtown businesses and artist community.
Meet the artists in their downtown locations from 1-7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and from noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Join downtown Laramie as a dynamic gallery filled with local art from emerging to seasoned artists.
For more information including a digital map, business promotions, event schedule and artist information, visit online at https://laramiemainstreet.org/popup.
Detours for Curtis Street Bridge replacement to be paved
Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be paving Pierce Street beginning May 1, weather depending, in preparation for the upcoming Curtis Street Bridge replacement detour.
The Curtis Street Bridge will be replaced this summer causing a higher volume of traffic to be detoured along Pierce Street. In preparation for the detour, crews will be applying an overlay on the roadway to accommodate the increased traffic, including commercial traffic.
Along with paving Pierce Street, crews also will be paving the crossovers in the Interstate 80 marginal. During the bridge demolition, starting May 16, traffic will be shifted on I-80 to allow crews to work.
The aging Curtis Street Bridge is about 60 years old and will be replaced with a more modern structure able to handle traffic volumes into the future. The new bridge also will accommodate foot and bicycle traffic with an added multi-use path.
Motorists should expect possible delays due to single-lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits.
More information about the bridge demolition and replacement will be released as it becomes available. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.
From Laramie Boomerang
