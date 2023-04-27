Wyoming Outdoor Recreation collaboratives to meet in May
Wyoming’s Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates seven outdoor recreation collaboratives will convene throughout the state to bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize grassroot opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.
The Southeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (SWORC — Albany and Carbon counties) will meet from 5-7 p.m. on May 18 in the Horse Barn Theater at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site in Laramie, located at 975 Snowy Range Rd.
Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.
At the March meeting, the Recreation Site Survey was reviewed and there was a discussion about four project ideas. On the agenda for May is a presentation, updates from several subcommittees, and a dive into new projects.
Learn more about the office and future community collaboratives via social media or visiting online at www.wyorec.com.
State unemployment rate at 3.7% in March, higher than a year ago
CHEYENNE — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slid from 3.8% in February to 3.7% in March.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was higher than its March 2022 level of 3.3% and slightly higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5%. From February to March, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 1,467 individuals (0.5%) as people returned to work. Additionally, the state’s labor force, which is comprised of employed and unemployed individuals, rose by 7,027 people, or 2.4% from March 2022 to March 2023.
During that same time period, unemployment rates rose in 20 counties and fell in three counties.
In March, Teton County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.6%. It was followed by Weston County at 2.7% and Converse County at 3.2%. The highest unemployment rates were reported in Washakie County at 5.8%, Sweetwater County at 5.1% and Fremont County at 4.9%.
Average gas prices in Wyoming edge up slightly
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 69.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.0 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.12 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in Wyoming on Sunday was $2.95 per gallon on Sunday, while the highest was $3.95, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 on Monday. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.